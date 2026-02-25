Humans of Beach Handball: Oliver Middell

These words are no surprise to those who follow the journey of the team. From the outside, the EURO felt like a school class trip of 12 friends, who were also enjoying the sport they love to play.

Middell shares some insights: “We've all known each other for many years now, and we see each other every summer and have a good time together. It also gets heated sometimes, when we're playing against each other, of course. There are just a lot of emotions that bring us together, and now the successes even more so.

"We sit together in the evenings. We used to always play Wizard or Uno; now we play Mario Kart together quite a lot. I think that's also part of the reason for our success, that we've all become a great team and our bond has become so strong.”

Even though Middell has achieved so much in 2025, he is still hungry for more.

“I would say that we’ve got a taste for success with the national team now, and we don't want to come down from that high so quickly. We want to compete at the top level in Europe and the world in the coming years. None of us has become world champion yet. That’s our next big goal. It would also be great to win an international title with the 12 Monkeys. We haven't managed that yet at the ebt Finals and the Champions Cup. I definitely want to achieve that, too.”

