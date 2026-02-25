Humans of Beach Handball: Oliver Middell

“I used to not be the emotional type, but especially in the national team at important tournaments, I find that it really boosts performance."
After placing 12th in Varna, the team finished second and first at the following EUROs. It is safe to say that this emotional development had a great impact on the team’s performance.
“Best year of my beach handball career”
An eventful 2025 was made even more special in December with the EHF Excellence Award.
“It is a tremendous honour. I never imagined I would be recognised in this way,” Middell says. His situation in the national team makes these awards even more special: “When I found out that I had been named the best goalkeeper at the EURO, I couldn't quite believe it. I was part of the team as the second goalkeeper, because Moritz Ebert is the first-choice keeper, and rightly so, as he regularly does a fantastic job.”
“We get on very, very well both on and off the court. Of course, we would both love to play a lot. But I think each of us would trade our saves for the European Championship title. If you end up with zero saves but you win the title, then that's how it is, and we'll both be happier than if one of us was the best goalkeeper, but we finished fourth.”