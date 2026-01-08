Humans of Beach Handball: Simon Møss

“My beach handball adventure actually started because of a serious back injury that I sustained during a summer camp in indoor handball. The injury resulted in a fracture in my spine and meant that I missed out on a potentially great experience as a youth player indoors,” Møss explains.

“When I had finally recovered, the then youth national coach for indoor handball, Claus Hansen, called me and asked if I wanted to try my hand at beach handball.”

Møss gave it a go, and found a love for the sand that has only grown as the years have gone on.

“Over time — and through all the people and experiences the sport has given me — I found that beach handball contains a very special community. There is a unique unity across nations and an atmosphere that is almost impossible to explain, but must be experienced,” he says.

“The combination of community, experiences and the pursuit of the big goals is where I find my passion and motivation for the sport.”