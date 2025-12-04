Croatia as next destination for two major beach handball events

EHF Beach Handball Championship 2026
All eyes will be on the senior competition between 9 and 12 July 2026, which serves as a qualification tournament for the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2027. Team registration is available from 15 December 2025 until 26 January 2026.
Women's competition
The best nine women’s teams at the EHF Beach Handball Championship 2026 will qualify for the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2027 and will join seven other countries who have already sealed their spot at the final tournament.
Teams that have already qualified: Spain, Norway, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, Greece, Croatia
Men's competition
Similar to the women’s competition, the men’s tournament will set the complete line-up for the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2027. The eight best-ranked countries at the EHF Beach Handball Championship 2026 will clinch their place for the next European Championship.
Teams that have already qualified: Germany, Spain, Croatia, Hungary, France, Portugal, Denmark and Italy