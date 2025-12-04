Croatia as next destination for two major beach handball events

04 December 2025, 11:00

Two beach handball events are set to take place in Croatia in 2026, as the country returns as host of a national team competition after nine years. The biggest stars of the sport will gather in Zagreb in July during the YAC17 EHF Beach Handball EURO 2026 and the EHF Beach Handball Championship 2026.

Croatia is looking forward to hosting its third national team event in beach handball, after previously gaining valuable experience during the EHF Beach Handball EURO in 2011 and 2017.

The YAC17 EHF Beach Handball EURO 2026 and the EHF Beach Handball Championship 2026 are both set to take place in a key location on the beach handball map. Jarun Sports and Recreation Centre, the traditional starting point of the ebt season and organiser of one of Europe’s biggest ebt tournaments, will take part in a new beach handball chapter hosting the two events in Croatia in 2026.

YAC17 EHF Beach Handball EURO 2026

The Younger Age Category tournament will be the first to take the stage at Jarun Lake, from 1 to 5 July 2026. National federations can submit their registration for the event between 15 December 2025 and 26 January 2026, following the first come-first serve principle.

TUR25 YAC Hungary Vs Sweden (Group Match) SP7 6470 SPS

EHF Beach Handball Championship 2026

All eyes will be on the senior competition between 9 and 12 July 2026, which serves as a qualification tournament for the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2027. Team registration is available from 15 December 2025 until 26 January 2026.

Women's competition

The best nine women’s teams at the EHF Beach Handball Championship 2026 will qualify for the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2027 and will join seven other countries who have already sealed their spot at the final tournament.

Teams that have already qualified: Spain, Norway, Germany, the Netherlands, Denmark, Greece, Croatia

Men's competition

Similar to the women’s competition, the men’s tournament will set the complete line-up for the EHF Beach Handball EURO 2027. The eight best-ranked countries at the EHF Beach Handball Championship 2026 will clinch their place for the next European Championship.

Teams that have already qualified: Germany, Spain, Croatia, Hungary, France, Portugal, Denmark and Italy 

TUR25 Norway Vs Spain (Final) 1JC1206 JC

Photos © kolektiff

20251203 Zagreb Eurofarm Pelister 048
Photo Credit Gruja Milošević 14
