Croatia as next destination for two major beach handball events

Croatia is looking forward to hosting its third national team event in beach handball, after previously gaining valuable experience during the EHF Beach Handball EURO in 2011 and 2017.

The YAC17 EHF Beach Handball EURO 2026 and the EHF Beach Handball Championship 2026 are both set to take place in a key location on the beach handball map. Jarun Sports and Recreation Centre, the traditional starting point of the ebt season and organiser of one of Europe’s biggest ebt tournaments, will take part in a new beach handball chapter hosting the two events in Croatia in 2026.





YAC17 EHF Beach Handball EURO 2026

The Younger Age Category tournament will be the first to take the stage at Jarun Lake, from 1 to 5 July 2026. National federations can submit their registration for the event between 15 December 2025 and 26 January 2026, following the first come-first serve principle.