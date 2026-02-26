YAC17 teams discover Beach Handball EURO 2026 group opponents

Women's 17 EHF Beach Handball EURO 2026

The women’s competition features 17 teams, which were drawn into four groups, with group A consisting of five participants. Ahead of the draw for pot 1 teams, host nation Croatia chose to be allocated to group D.

Group A includes 2025 bronze medallists France, who get ready to meet four other competitive nations in the preliminary round: Germany, Bulgaria, Switzerland and Serbia. France and Germany also clashed in last year's 3/4 placement match, when France came out victorious and completed the podium.

Norway finished as runners-up in 2025 and are now hoping for another chance at the trophy, as they will start their Women's 17 EHF Beach Handball EURO 2026 campaign in group B, alongside Hungary, Sweden and Italy.

Spain will begin their title defence in group C, facing Ukraine, Slovakia and Romania, while hosts Croatia spearhead group D, ahead of Poland, Türkiye and Czechia.

Men's 17 EHF Beach Handball EURO 2026

The 16 men's participants have been drawn from four pots and divided into four groups of four. Just like for the women's draw, hosts Croatia could choose where to feature in the preliminary round, and opted to participate in group C.

Group A consists of 2025 silver medallists Spain, who prepare to face France, Ukraine and Türkiye in the preliminary round.

Hungary, who narrowly missed out on clinching the bronze medal last year after a difficult loss in the placement match against Czechia, will have to get past Norway, Italy and Switzerland in group B for another chance at the podium.

Host nation Croatia opted to be part of group C, alongside Poland, Bulgaria and Romania.

Group D is expected to be a very exciting one, with reigning champions Germany and last year's bronze medallists Czechia starting their journeys in the same group, while Sweden and Serbia complete the line-up.