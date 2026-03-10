Lineup confirmed for ebt Finals 2026 in Trapani

A total of 32 teams take to the sandy courts in June when the European Beach Handball (ebt) Finals 2026 take place in the Italian resort of Trapani. The EHF has now confirmed the groups for the men's and the women's competitions, which both have 16 teams competing for the titles.

Last year the coveted trophies went to Croatia and Spain, who will finish on top in 2026?

Defending champions BHC Zagreb in the men's and CATS in the women's competition are back in the mix for the ebt Finals 2026, which take place on 18-21 June in Trapani — the venue that also hosted the 2025 edition.

It will be the fourth time overall the ebt Finals are held in Italy, after Gaeta in 2017 and Isola delle Femmine in 2022 previously staged the event.

More teams than last year

Trapani will see 32 teams battling it out for some of the most wanted titles in European club beach handball. Both the men's and the women's competition include two more teams than last year — 16 instead of 14.

Croatia, Spain, Hungary, and Portugal all have two men's teams present, while Hungary with three and Spain with two have multiple women's teams competing, too.

In each competition, the 16 teams have been divided into four preliminary round groups of four. As the ebt Finals 2026 mark the culmination of the ebt 2024/25 season, the groups are based on the final rankings of that season.

All teams finishing first, second or third in their preliminary group advance to the main round and play in two groups of six for the places 1 to 12. The first four teams from each main round group then proceed to the quarter-finals.

ebt Finals 2026 — women's competition

Group A

  • ESP — CATS Playas de Fuengirola (previously CATS A.M. Team Almeria)
  • GBR — London GD
  • GER — Caipiranhas Bartenbach
  • ITA — Blue Team 

Group B

  • NED — Hiekka Hauskaa
  • HUN — CYEB Budakalász BH (previously Multichem Szentendrei NKE)
  • IRL — Niteroi Rugby FC
  • SUI — Wasserschloss Beachqueens

Group C

  • HUN — OVB Beach Girls
  • ESP — CBMP Ciudad De Málaga
  • POL — AZS AWF Warszawa
  • SWE — Göteborg BHC

Group D

  • HUN — Red Velvet BHC
  • CRO — BHC Dubrava
  • POR — GRD Leça – Love Tiles
  • DEN — Copenhagen Beach

 

ebt Finals 2026 — men's competition

Group A

  • CRO — BHC Zagreb
  • GER — 12 Monkeys Köln BHC
  • FRA — Requins Affamés
  • ITA — Blue Team 

Group B

  • ESP — BMP Algeciras
  • HUN — Alba Fehérvár
  • POR — GRD Leça – Spar
  • LAT — C4H10 Melluyhi Jurmala

Group C

  • HUN — SC Squadra Buda
  • DEN — Aarhus Beach
  • SWE — Göteborg BHC
  • POR — AD do Porto - OSN

Group D

  • ESP — CBMP Ciudad De Málaga
  • NED — Rotterdam Handbal
  • IRL — Niteroi Rugby FC
  • CRO — BHC Harena


photos © Joe Pappalardo / EHF

