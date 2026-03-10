Last year the coveted trophies went to Croatia and Spain, who will finish on top in 2026?

Defending champions BHC Zagreb in the men's and CATS in the women's competition are back in the mix for the ebt Finals 2026, which take place on 18-21 June in Trapani — the venue that also hosted the 2025 edition.

It will be the fourth time overall the ebt Finals are held in Italy, after Gaeta in 2017 and Isola delle Femmine in 2022 previously staged the event.

More teams than last year

Trapani will see 32 teams battling it out for some of the most wanted titles in European club beach handball. Both the men's and the women's competition include two more teams than last year — 16 instead of 14.

Croatia, Spain, Hungary, and Portugal all have two men's teams present, while Hungary with three and Spain with two have multiple women's teams competing, too.

In each competition, the 16 teams have been divided into four preliminary round groups of four. As the ebt Finals 2026 mark the culmination of the ebt 2024/25 season, the groups are based on the final rankings of that season.

All teams finishing first, second or third in their preliminary group advance to the main round and play in two groups of six for the places 1 to 12. The first four teams from each main round group then proceed to the quarter-finals.