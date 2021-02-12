Duel for group B top spot headlines final round

The focus of this weekend in the DELO EHF Champions league will be on the mouth-watering clash in Hungary, where Györi Audi ETO KC and CSKA will fight for the top position in group B on Saturday. Ahead of the exciting clash, both sides boast impressive records.

Elsewhere, Buducnost and HC Podravka Vegeta will play a Balkan derby in Podgorica, while SCM Ramnicu Valcea and BV Borussia 09 Dortmund, who have shown signs of improvement lately, will both try to snatch points at home against Brest Bretagne Handball and Odense Håndbold respectively.

Provided they do not lose against FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria, Rostov-Don will seal first place in group A. But when second-placed Metz Handball and third-placed CSM Bucuresti meet in France, the possibility of a Rostov slip-up is a reason for both teams to keep an eye on Per Johansson’s side.