Duvnjak bids farewell to beloved Croatia jersey

Representing one’s country is naturally something treasured by every handball player, every athlete, but Duvnjak is one of those cases where it seems to be worn differently — where there is some ability to use the emotion and motivation brought from the experience and transform it into more energy.

Wearing the checkered jersey, Duvnjak seems to find something extra. He is never done fighting. When other players’ heads go down, he is the one pulling them up. When it looks impossible, he is the one driving the team to keep going.

How many times have you seen him standing in front of the defence, playing his trademark 1 position in the 5-1 formation, urging his teammates on as the opposition approaches? Very often after being the one to score and running back exhausted — but always running back to defend Croatia’s line.

That X factor was on show when Duvnjak was named MVP of the EHF EURO 2020. There, Croatia played more than one absolute thriller, and many — more than only Croatians — will never forget the epic two-times overtime semi-final battle against Norway. Duvnjak scored eight goals in that match.

Another memorable game was not one that secured Croatia a medal, but booked a place in the EHF EURO 2016 semi-final and did lead eventually to bronze — the “miracle in Krakow.” Coming into the last main round game against in-form hosts Poland, Croatia needed to win by 11 goals in order to climb into a semi-final position — a margin that looked impossible. They recorded a 37:23 victory, and for those close to the team, it was already clear something special was about to happen before they entered the court.