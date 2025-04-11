Iceland book ticket; three ties wide open in World Championship qualification
The fight for tickets to the 2025 IHF Women's World Championship in Germany and the Netherlands is going down to the wire after the mid-week first leg of the final qualification round left several ties wide open. However, six teams earned double-digit wins, while Iceland have already secured their berth after cruising through their double-header against Israel. The decisive second leg of the remaining 10 ties is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday.