Þórey Anna Ásgeirsdóttir scores 18 goals as Iceland ease past Israel in double-header

The first team in the final qualification round to punch their ticket for the World Championship are Iceland, which earned two clear victories when they hosted Israel in Hafnarfjordur on Wednesday and Thursday in the only double-header.

Iceland set the tone in the first match when they already enjoyed a double-digit lead at half-time (20:10) before wrapping up a commanding 39:27 victory, led by 10 goals from right wing Þórey Anna Ásgeirsdóttir, while Mor Shaul's nine goals didn't really help Israel much in the end.

Iceland hardly slowed down for the second leg, which had a more defense-focused approach, and claimed another clear win: 31:21. Ásgeirsdóttir contributed eight goals this time, raising her tally for this tie to 18 — more than 25 per cent of Iceland's total production.

