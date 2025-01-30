Denmark challenge history makers Portugal in semi-final clash

Two teams with very different histories will face off in an unprecedented clash in the second semi-final of the 2025 IHF Men’s World Championship on 31 January.

Experience is the main asset for Denmark, who have been dominating the international stage over the past years and clinching no less than seven World Championship medals, including three consecutive titles — in 2019, 2021 and 2023. They are now heading to what can be their third medal in the span of a year, after winning silver at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 and celebrating gold at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Portugal, on the other hand, cannot count on a vast experience, as this is only their sixth appearance at the World Championship, with their best result dating back to 2021 when they finished 10th. Luck has not exactly been on their side in other competitions either, as the Portuguese currently have no medals to their name — but they have the chance to change that at the end of the week.

The 2025 IHF Men’s World semi-final marks the first time Portugal and Denmark battle in a knockout game and the seventh meeting in competitive matches, as Denmark lead the head to head encounter with only wins. The last time the two teams clashed was in the preliminary round of the EHF EURO 2024, when Denmark took a commanding 37:27 win on their way to the silver medal. At the time, Martim Costa and Mathias Gidsel stole the spotlight for each side — Costa netted nine times, including Portugal’s 1,000th EHF EURO goal, while Mathias Gidsel scored 11 times and was named Player of the Match.