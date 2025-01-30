Denmark challenge history makers Portugal in semi-final clash

30 January 2025, 11:30

Unreal scenes took place on Wednesday night in Oslo, when Portugal outdid themselves once again and secured a historic semi-final ticket at the 2025 IHF Men’s World Championship. Now, Paulo Pereira’s squad has an even bigger challenge ahead, as Denmark will aim to defend their 2023 title in the semi-final battle against the Portuguese on Friday.

Two teams with very different histories will face off in an unprecedented clash in the second semi-final of the 2025 IHF Men’s World Championship on 31 January.

Experience is the main asset for Denmark, who have been dominating the international stage over the past years and clinching no less than seven World Championship medals, including three consecutive titles — in 2019, 2021 and 2023. They are now heading to what can be their third medal in the span of a year, after winning silver at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 and celebrating gold at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Portugal, on the other hand, cannot count on a vast experience, as this is only their sixth appearance at the World Championship, with their best result dating back to 2021 when they finished 10th. Luck has not exactly been on their side in other competitions either, as the Portuguese currently have no medals to their name — but they have the chance to change that at the end of the week.

The 2025 IHF Men’s World semi-final marks the first time Portugal and Denmark battle in a knockout game and the seventh meeting in competitive matches, as Denmark lead the head to head encounter with only wins. The last time the two teams clashed was in the preliminary round of the EHF EURO 2024, when Denmark took a commanding 37:27 win on their way to the silver medal. At the time, Martim Costa and Mathias Gidsel stole the spotlight for each side — Costa netted nine times, including Portugal’s 1,000th EHF EURO goal, while Mathias Gidsel scored 11 times and was named Player of the Match. 

The two sides also met at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games — the only time Portugal made an appearance — and Denmark took a 34:28 win, led in attack by none other than Mikkel Hansen and Mathias Gidsel, who scored 16 goals combined.

The semi-final is hosted in Norway, a place that has witnessed some of the biggest successes of both participants. At the EHF EURO 2008, Denmark celebrated their maiden EHF EURO title in Norway, after settling for bronze medals three times in a row (2002, 2004, 2006).

Portugal also claimed their best EHF EURO finish after playing the preliminary round in 2020 in Norway, qualifying for the main round in Sweden and placing sixth at the end of the tournament, following a loss against Germany. Coach Paulo Pereira also steered Portugal back then and he is now ready to write history with the team once again, this time at the World Championship.

Part of Denmark’s undisputable success in recent years is due to Nikolaj Jacobsen, who has been at the helm since 2017. His coaching genius has transformed the team into a force not to be reckoned with — and they have obtained six medals during Jacobsen’s reign to prove that: one EHF EURO 2024 silver, one gold (2024) and one silver (2020) at the Olympic Games, as well as the three World Championship titles.

There is no doubt that Denmark seem to have the upper hand in Friday’s clash, counting on a star-studded squad that includes some of the biggest names of the sport. Mikkel Hansen contributed to Denmark’s previous two victories over Portugal, but after his retirement last year, the team still boasts an impressive roster with talents such as Mathias Gidsel, Simon Pytlick and Emil Nielsen paving the way to success.

2023 IHF World Player of the Year Gidsel is currently leading the 2025 World Championship charts with 55 goals scored and has made the second-largest number of assists — 38 in the seven matches played so far. Another Danish player tops the goalkeeper standings, as Emil Nielsen has made 97 saves in the competition at a 44 per cent save efficiency.

But Portugal have been enjoying a fantastic tournament, remaining undefeated throughout the preliminary round and main round and proving that they have nerves of steel under pressure. The rock-solid Danish defence will definitely be a difficult challenge for the Costa brothers, Francisco and Martim, who are the main contributors to Portugal’s offensive power. The pair has reached 81 goals combined — Francisco netted 44, while Martim scored 37 — and both have earned their place in the history books.

The question remains — how long can the Costa brothers and Portugal keep the dream alive?

