11 tickets for Women's World Championship await

Alongside the co-hosts, four other European sides are already qualified for the World Championship, which will take place from 26 November to 14 December with 32 teams in the starting line-up. Those already qualified European nations are defending world title holders France, and the top three teams at the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 — Norway, Denmark and Hungary.

The 18 countries that played the Women’s EHF EURO 2024 and are not already qualified for the World Championship are all on the starting grid to challenge for the 11 tickets for the final tournament. Joining them are four sides that progressed from phase 1 of the European World Championship qualifiers, which involved four round-robin tournaments comprised of three teams each. Lithuania, Kosovo, Israel and Italy were the winners of their respective tournaments and booked places in phase 2. The pairings for the phase 2 qualifiers were determined through a draw.

The first leg of the play-offs will be played on Wednesday 9 April and Thursday 10 April, while the second leg will largely be played on Sunday 13 April, with a few exceptions — two second-leg games will take place on Saturday 12 April, while Iceland and Israel will play their two-leg play-off over two consecutive days in Reykjavik, finishing on Thursday 10 April.