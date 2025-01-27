Top young talents impress at the IHF Men’s World Championship

Dominik Kuzmanovic — Croatia

Croatia’s previous success in international competitions can be intimidating for any young player, but 22-year-old Dominik Kuzmanovic has proven that his place is among the best in the world.

Despite not having any major titles or medals under his belt, Kuzmanovic is now one of the brightest talents in Croatia’s squad, two years after his debut for the team. The young goalkeeper played his first major competition in 2023, at the IHF Men’s World Championship, where he stayed between the posts for only 98 minutes.

His improvement over the years cannot be denied, which is why Kuzmanovic has now made an appearance on the court in all six matches played so far at the 2025 IHF Men’s World Championship. With 60 saves in total at a 40.8 per cent save efficiency, he rightfully earned second place in the goalkeeper standings after the main round, just below Denmark’s Emil Nielsen. His best performance was in the match against Iceland, when Kuzmanovic stopped 17 shots to secure Croatia’s 32:26 win.

But the brilliant goalkeeper does not stop here, as he is heading into the quarter-finals ready to show off his skills in the fight for the trophy.