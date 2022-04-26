This is me: Domagoj Duvnjak

Croatia hosted Men’s EHF EURO 2018 and we were ready to start another quest for the missing gold. Before the tournament, I already had knee surgery and there were some inputs I’m coming back to the court too soon. But I wanted to get back and be ready for the EURO. I took the risk to be able to wear the famous red and white checks again. Playing in front of your fans, in your country is something special and not many players have an opportunity to feel the atmosphere.

It was the first match of the EHF EURO against Serbia and I tore my calf muscle. Since that day, I was giving all my efforts towards rehabilitation, trying all methods with strong belief I will get back for later stage of competition. I wanted to be on that court no matter what. Unfortunately, my wish didn’t come true, the injury was too severe to make another comeback.

Every injury is some sort of trauma for a player. Not being able to help your teammates, not to be able to do what you love. I always set my mind it’s another step, another obstacle I need to overcome. to come back even stronger. And with time, I learned to listen to my body.

As I said, when I was in Hamburg, I thought I could do whatever I wanted to my body, always pushing myself over limits. With time and experience you learn how to play at top level while still having respect for your body. As time passes, you can’t give 100 per cent anymore and it took me some time to learn and acknowledge that. No matter that, I still play with passion and love, both in defence and attack as the first day.

That is a sum of hard work and persistence. I want to say to all young players that, when you hit the bottom, just stand up and push even harder. After the rain, always comes the sun. That is what handball taught me: Hard work pays off. I am grateful I can be a role model to younger generations and to be able to teach them something. I think that sport is one of the best things that can happen to you. A good way to learn about the world, to get away from omnipresent technology, make new friends and visit new places. If you ask me, sport should have big part of every children's life.

I am happy that my family had that influence on me since I was little. My family means the world to me and to this day have always been my biggest supporters. Today, maybe in a little bit different aspect as our family grows.

I have to say that my wife Lucija is know one of the most important people in my life. We are high-school sweethearts and she was there for me from the beginning. For all those defeats, victories, injuries, ups and downs during my career. I am extremely lucky that she is next to me. Lucija has always gave me different perspective on what I was going through and was my pillar while I had to be fully concentrated to handball. She was, and still is, a big influence on me.

Our life became even better after our son Šime came to this world. Becoming a father is a most beautiful thing in this world and only then you realise what’s the true meaning of life. Handball was my life but after his birth everything turned around. He became our epicentre. You don’t have time to think about handball, defeats, matches, anything, because when you come home and see his smile, when he comes to you, you forget about everything.