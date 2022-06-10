ebt Finals 2022 get English commentary on Twitch

The ebt Finals are an annual feast of beach handball – and the party gets an extra dimension on the Home of Handball Twitch channel this year.

When the race to the coveted trophies will be decided, the matches on the livestreaming platform will be enhanced with English commentary by O’Reilly and Tsàkalou.

“It is a joy to be covering the ebt Finals for the first time and be involved in an event which truly marks the start of the beach handball summer,” O’Reilly says.

“The ebt Finals feel like a really special event as we see the very best clubs in the world alongside teams that have given their all on last year's tour. I look forward to celebrating them all alongside Lamprini, who will be great to have sharing her expertise as a player with plenty of international experience both on the hard court and the sand.”