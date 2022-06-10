ebt Finals 2022 get English commentary on Twitch
Viewers of the ebt Finals 2022 on Twitch will be treated to English commentary for the medal matches in the women’s and men’s competitions on Sunday (12 June).
Renowned EHFTV commentator Chris O'Reilly and former professional player Lamprini Tsàkalou will be sitting behind the microphones in Sicily to give their expert views on all what happens in the third place matches and the finals.
The ebt Finals are an annual feast of beach handball – and the party gets an extra dimension on the Home of Handball Twitch channel this year.
When the race to the coveted trophies will be decided, the matches on the livestreaming platform will be enhanced with English commentary by O’Reilly and Tsàkalou.
“It is a joy to be covering the ebt Finals for the first time and be involved in an event which truly marks the start of the beach handball summer,” O’Reilly says.
“The ebt Finals feel like a really special event as we see the very best clubs in the world alongside teams that have given their all on last year's tour. I look forward to celebrating them all alongside Lamprini, who will be great to have sharing her expertise as a player with plenty of international experience both on the hard court and the sand.”
Tsàkalou played in the EHF Champions League with Krim Mercator Ljubljana and RK Podravka Vegeta in the past, and the Greek left back recently retired after playing one season with German Bundesliga side Thüringer HC.
She has also left her mark on the sand as a member of the Greek national beach handball team.
“It is a great opportunity for me to comment on the ebt Finals. I am sure we will have a great time with the whole Twitch community,” says Tsàkalou.
“I have been following the games on EHFTV and the level has grown a lot over the last years.”
The medal matches will take place during a four-hour-long beach handball show on Twitch, which starts Sunday at 15:30 CEST.
photo Chris O’Reilly © 2021 Axel Heimken | kolektiff