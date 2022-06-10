Ortega goes for seven in Cologne

Another success in Cologne would mean that Barça retain the title — a feat that has been achieved in the men’s competition by only two sides: alongside Barça, it was Ciudad Real in 2008 and 2009, the last two seasons before the introduction of the EHF FINAL4.

Such an achievement would underline Barça’s greatness once again and transform the Spanish side into the first team to have won the EHF Champions League Men 10 times.

“Sifting through the history, I saw this stat and I know that in the EHF FINAL4 no team has ever managed to defend the trophy they had previously won. This underlines how difficult this competition is and how everything needs to fall into place for a team to win it,” says Ortega.

“Of course, we are happy about it — qualifying here has been a big objective for our season and it is a success in its respect. But we also want to win the trophy.

“It would be the conclusion of an amazing first season for me and another huge milestone for Barça.”

But before potentially reaching the final and the trophy, Barça will have to face THW Kiel. The semi-final will be a rematch of the 2019/20 final, which the German powerhouse won, 33:28, dealing a serious blow to the Spanish side.

Ortega knows Kiel and the German Bundesliga very well, after spending four years at TSV Hannover-Burgdorf, between 2017 and 2021. Therefore, he is very aware the semi-final against the German powerhouse will be a tough task.

“The EHF FINAL4 is such a balanced event, with so many great teams at the start. It is nearly impossible to pick a favourite. Therefore, I would not say that I would have like to meet Kiel, Veszprém or Kielce in the first match,” says Ortega.

“Bottom line: You have to win two games in two days to secure the trophy and this is what we set up to do.”