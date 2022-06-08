How to follow the ebt Finals 2022

You are one of those fans who never get enough of watching top-level beach handball? Then the ebt Finals 2022 this week is the right event for you!

Starting Thursday (9 June), all matches on all courts on all playing days will be streamed live on EHFTV – EHF’s own free-to-watch platform is where fans, after a one-time registration, can see all the action live as it happens.

Additionally, the Home of Handball channel on Twitch will be streaming the matches from court 1 live.

Four-hour-long Twitch show on Sunday

Twitch gets a more prominent place in EHF’s coverage once the ebt Finals reach their business end on Sunday afternoon. Fans will be taken even closer to the action in Sicily and can join in to chat, discuss, vote, comment, and celebrate during a live four-hour-long Twitch show on Sunday at 15:30 CEST.

EHF commentator Chris O’Reilly and Greek player Lamprini Tsàkalou will chat about beach handball and (almost) everything you asked them, taking you through the bronze medal matches and the finals of both the women’s and the men’s competitions. The show also includes the awards ceremony as well as an on-site appearance of Dr. Beach Handball, Márcio Menino.

Updates on Home of Handball social media channels

Updates during the four days of the ebt Finals are also available on the EHF Home of Handball Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram channels, while eurohandball.com will keep you posted with daily reviews.

To see which teams are participating and how the preliminary round groups look like, read the ebt Finals 2022 preview on eurohandball.com.