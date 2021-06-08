ebt Finals sees one million minutes watched on Twitch

Coverage of this season’s ebt Finals clocked over one million minutes of viewing time on the EHF’s Home of Handball Twitch channel.

The ebt Finals, the top club competition in beach handball, attracted over 21,000 unique viewers during the course of the four-day event which came to its exciting conclusion on Sunday.

The Home of Handball Twitch channel was the only place beach handball fans could tune in to the action unfold in Torrox, Spain, in what was the first EHF beach handball competition to take place since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

On Sunday, a special live show with English commentary and insight was broadcast for the four medal matches and drew over 6,000 unique viewers.

In total over 40 hours’ worth of streaming was viewed over 75,000 times and proved to be a big hit with the beach community, with 1,300 fans watching at its peak.

The streaming of the competition, which saw AM Team Almeria win a third title in a row in the women’s competition and HEI Handball secure the men’s gold, helped increased the number of followers of the account by 1,300.

Director Media and Communications Thomas Schöneich said: “It fantastic to see beach handball make its long-awaited return to the sand and even more encouraging to see the thirst for beach handball content on Twitch.

“The streaming of the ebt Finals on Twitch for the very first time was a great success and we are looking forward to exploring new beach handball content on the channel for the upcoming EHF Beach Handball EURO in Bulgaria next month.”

This week the channel turns its attention to the EHF FINAL4 Men in Cologne, which will see daily fan shows starting on Tuesday and running through until finals day on Sunday.

On Tuesday the first preview show throws off at 18:00 CEST with host Tom Ó Brannagáin joined on the line by Aalborg’s Mikael Aggefors, Casper Mortensen of Barça and Natnes’ Alexandre Cavalcanti.

Presenters Markus Floth and three-time EHF Champions League winner Dominik Klein will be joined by a series of guests, including players of all four competing teams during the shows, and will be live in the arena for reaction after the final buzzer on Sunday.