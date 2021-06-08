This is Me: Luka Cindric

I already said coach Danković had a huge influence on me, but another person that was crucial for my development was Raul Gonzalez. He changed my view of handball, corrected my mistakes and was analysing everything to the smallest details. Those details brought us great results. It would be unfair not to mention all other coaches I have worked with, they all improved me in a way.

Of course a little percentage of everything lies in role models. You absorb their style of play, their behavior, trying their best moves by yourself and I had one that was biggest of all. Ivano Balić.

I loved his simplicity in playing, his moves, the way he thought about handball and how he moved on the court. He enjoyed the games and when you were watching him play, it looked so easy and beautiful. I learned a lot from him. And I was happy that in one part of my career he was part of the national team so I could learn firsthand from him. His advice is always important.

I did not have an easy path in handball, even though it might not seem like that. I was always a great player, but some people used to say I was too short to play centre back and that I will not make it to the top in handball. Then I had a period without matches for six months. All that made me stronger and pushed me forward. Gave me motivation to work harder.

All that led me to where I am today. And that’s Barça. When I was younger I always wanted to play for Barça, it was a dream of mine. And I achieved it. My parents taught me when I was young just to believe in myself and that nothing is unreachable. Of course I put a lot of effort and sacrifice into living my dreams now.

I was part of the Croatian youth and junior national team. The first invitation for the senior national team I received in 2014 and with that I knew I was doing a good job. I won two medals with Croatia and I’m always eager for more. I just want to enjoy myself in the Croatian jersey and play as best as I can. I believe more success will come. My next dream is to win an Olympic medal.

I still don’t think about what will come. As well as I don’t think what I would do if I wasn’t a player. Maybe something connected with people. At the moment, I love to play handball and that is my life. What I’m sure of, when I leave the court one day as a player I will not leave sport. Handball is my life.