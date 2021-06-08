Madsen proud to reach Cologne with his current crop

Those results put Aalborg in the news for their on-court efforts but they were regular headline-makers throughout the spring with the signings of Aron Palmarsson for next season and Mikkel Hansen from 2022.

That news has excited plenty of people for the future of the Danish club but Madsen admits this has added some complications as they try to focus on the here and now.

“That has been the most difficult thing this season. Both internally and externally, the focus has been on what is going to happen for the next couple of years, everybody has been looking at us and asking themselves, how has it been possible.

“I think it has been tough to manage the different ways the guys have reacted. Some players are very excited about what is happening but we are talking about individuals here and, of course, some are concerned about what part they have in this future.

“We are proud and happy about what is going to happen in the next couple of years but at the same time, you have to calm everyone down and assure them that you are here, you have your contract and we believe in you – just stay focused on what is going on right now. Really, it has been very difficult.”

“I am so happy that we managed to go to the FINAL4 this year because everyone has been talking about us buying blah, blah, blah, you know how it is, so to achieve it with the way we have been working so far, makes me very proud to be a part of that journey.”

“The guys believe in each other”

One positive aspect of the 44-year-old’s enforced stay at home last week was that he could do some extra homework on his semi-final opponents in Cologne, Paris Saint-Germain.

“The most important thing at the moment is that Nikola Karabatic is back and that is a big win for PSG, it allows them to play a different style of attack. They have two different kinds of handball when Luc Steins is playing and Karabatic is playing.

“Although Karabatic has been out for a long time, he comes with so much experience and a lot of power. He is also hungry to take the trophy, so it will be a big job for us to beat them,” says Madsen as he prepares to face the only team not to qualify from group B.

Asked if this makes any difference to him, the Aalborg coach takes a level-headed and approach.

“No matter who we were going to face in the semi-finals, it would be a tough task for us. We have felt the kind of handball Barça and Nantes play. With Barça, I would not go so far as to say they have been in another league but you have to get everything right to keep up with them.

“We played against PSG last season, so it is not completely new but it is another team and another kind of handball. Both Arnor and I have done what we can to prepare ourselves first and the players in the coming days, so we are looking forward to seeing how we can stand up against PSG.”