EHF and hummel – the perfect match on Valentine’s Day

Roses are red,

Violets are blue,

I’m wearing hummel socks,

And so should you

We know. We’re sorry. As cheesy Valentine’s Day poems go, we know it’s not going to win capture the hearts of anybody. But what the poem doesn’t tell you is that those socks were bought using a 15 per cent promotion on ALL handball items on our official hummel webshop.

It’s yet another reason to love handball and hey, what says I love you more than a 15 per cent discount? All you need to do to complete your order is add the code homeofhandball15. The Valentine’s Day special runs for a week between 14-21 February so even if you forget, you’ve still got a week to get your hands on those gifts, so click here to check out the complete range.

So, for the handball romantics out there, forget chocolate and flowers and instead add hummel shorts, socks and shoes to your shopping basket.

And listen, if the gifts are just for you, we get it. We love handball, too.

Visit our webshop now.