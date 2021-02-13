Buducnost take revenge in Balkan derby

In round 1 of the DELO EHF Champions League in September, HC Podravka Vegeta beat Buducnost on home court, 29:26.

Since then the Montenegrin side have done better than their Balkan rivals throughout the group phase, and they took their revenge, 33:26, on Saturday evening.

GROUP B

Buducnost (MNE) vs HC Podravka Vegeta (MNE) 33:26 (13:11)

Buducnost finished in fifth place in group B with 12 points and will play against FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria in the Last 16

Podravka suffered their 12th defeat in 14 group matches; they finished bottom of the group and are set to meet Rostov-Don in the next round

Jovanka Radicevic became Buducnost’s top scorer with eight goals

Lamprini Tsakalou (eight) and Dejana Milosavljevic (six) combined for 14 goals, more than a half of Podravka’s tally

Milosavljevic’s goals helped the visitors to get in front 1:0 and 2:1, but they never led afterwards



Arenhart shines in Buducnost’s goal

While Radicevic had her impact in attack, Barbara Arenhart had a special day in the home side’s goal.

The Brazilian goalkeeper made a great contribution to her team's victory, finishing the game with 14 saves and a 45 per cent save efficiency

Post-match quotes

"I am happy and proud that we managed to deal with all the circumstances and problems we had during the season. We made mistakes, the opponent punished it with goals from counter attacks, but we deservedly came away with the victory," said Buducnost goalkeeper Barbara Arenhart.

"In the second half we made too many technical mistakes, got two suspensions, and after the first 15 minutes of the second half, practically everything was resolved. Congratulations to Buducnost on the victory," said Podravka Vegeta head coach Zlatko Saracevic.