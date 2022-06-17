EHF FINAL4 Men 2022 flash quotes

Friday 17 June

Media call: THW Kiel

Quotes from THW Kiel players Patrick Wiencek (GER), Magnus Landin (GER), Nikola Bilyk (AUT) and Bjarte Myrhol (NOR), and coach Filip Jicha (CZE) at the media call before the EHF FINAL4 Men 2022 begins with the semi-finals in LANXESS arena on Saturday.

Patrick Wiencek (GER) — line player

On the chances of winning the semi-final against Barcelona:

“We have to stop Barcelona’s attack. They have the best attack and, with Dika Mem, the best back player in the Champions League, so it’s of course enormously important that we stop him so that he doesn’t score so many goals. That’s why our defence is the most important thing.

On the absences due to injury:

“We have been missing them for some time now. We had some games now where we could adjust to them not being there. Based on this, I think we are set. We have a good squad, a broad squad, and now, of course, the players who haven't played much have to step up, and they've done that in recent weeks, so I don't think that that will make a big difference.”

What it means as a German team to play in front of fans again:

“Two years ago, we were here and, of course, we had no spectators. Now we have the opportunity to play in front of our spectators, so it will be a different tournament.”

Filip Jicha (CZE) — coach

On the possibility of winning the fourth Champions League title in his career:

“For me personally, it is always an honour to be here. It's a top-class event — for me the best in the handball world. That's why it makes me proud that we can be here.”

On the importance of the spectators:

“You're playing against three top teams here. I don't think they are necessarily influenced by whether the spectators are for or against them. They already have the quality — a world-class squad. If we're going to beat Barcelona here on Saturday, we're going to need a bit of a sporting sensation. And that definitely makes us a bit unpredictable as well, because we definitely have nothing to lose with our two key players injured.”

On the semi-final opponent Barcelona:

“I know that we are definitely not the desired opponent of Barcelona. We have to profit from that. We can't let Barcelona get rolling. We have to stop their run. That will be a Herculean task. If we can keep the match open until in the second half, we have a chance. We'll put everything into it. And Cologne and this arena are always good for that little sporting sensation.”

Nikola Bilyk (AUT) — left back

On what it feels like to be back in the game:

“I followed the last matches from the tribune or the video room and that was big fun but of course it is something completely different to be there as a player on the court. I am really looking forward to it and am happy that the audience is back and that we will play in a sold-out arena.”

On whether his team will be a more dangerous opponent, as the players have to take different roles to replace Sander Sagosen and Hendrik Pekeler:

“Other players and we as a team have to take responsibility now and stand in for them. They have contributed a lot to us being able to stand here now. We will give everything. Anyone who underestimates us is making a big mistake.”

Bjarte Myhol (NOR) — line player

On his feelings about the upcoming match and Kiel’s opponent

“Barça are of course very strong but here in Cologne everything has happened before. There were a lot of surprises and we know everything is possible. Of course, we have respect for Barcelona but we will try to do some magic on the handball field and go out of the match as winner.”

Magnus Landin (DEN) — left wing

On his first appearance on court at the EHF FINAL4:

“In 2020, I was here with the team, but could not play due to an injury. Now I am here to play, which was one of my main goals and dreams as a player. It is great to be part of this event and it is nice to be the same hotel with all teams. You meet so many well-known faces, and it is fun to see them in a relaxed atmosphere before the matches.”

On the semi-final against Barcelona:

“There is no room for surprises. Both teams know each other well, both teams belong to the top of Europe, and we are well-prepared for Barcelona. I do not know whether Barcelona have a surprise ahead. We played many matches. We know the players from club and national teams. I am sure it will be a close fight.”

On the fact Kiel have not lost any match against a Spanish team in Cologne:

“I heard about it. This statistic speaks for itself, and it’s a nice one, and I hope that it will not change on Saturday.”

Media call: Telekom Veszprém HC

Quotes from Telekom Veszprém players Kentin Mahe (FRA), Mate Lekai (HUN), Rasmus Lauge (DEN) and Rodrigo Corrales (ESP) and coach Momir Ilic (SRB) at the media call before the EHF FINAL4 Men 2022 begins with the semi-finals in LANXESS arena on Saturday.

Kentin Mahe (FRA) — centre back

On the fact that no team has defended the title in Cologne:

“It is definitely something that has never happened before — that a team has managed to win the title [in Cologne] twice in a row. That shows that it's incredibly difficult to win here. On a weekend like this, anything is possible, so it’s very difficult to predict what will happen.”

On Veszprém’s role:

“We don't really care who the favourite is. It's a slugfest. No break between the two games. So, we have nothing else on our mind but winning.”

On the key to success:

“In handball, it’s actually no secret that the team that has the best goalkeeping has the upper hand. That’s the be-all and end-all, if you have someone at the back who can save 14 shots, then you have a huge advantage as a team. Of course, goalkeeping will play a big role and we have a goalkeeping duo with that is unique. Vladimir Cupara and Rodrigo Corrales have really been very consistent this season.”

Mate Lekai (HUN) — centre back

On avenging the 2016 final against Kielce in the 2022 semi-final:

“It will be a very tough match but from Kielce, there is, I think, only one player left in the team who participated in the final. In our team, three players participated back then. So, actually taking revenge is not important but it is important to win this match, even if we wouldn’t be playing against Kielce.

“It will be a tough match, a big fight about tactics. Mentally, physically as well.”

On the chance of winning the first title for Veszprém:

“If we win this trophy, this will be the biggest thing for me, for the club, for the fans, for the city, for the country. So, it will be a festival in Hungary if we win.”

Momir Ilic (SRB) — coach

On his expectations at the beginning of the Champions League season:

“When I started coaching Veszprém this year, the goal was just to get through the group stage and now we're in the [EHF] FINAL4. This makes me happy. I was here eight times as a player but it is something very special to be back as a coach for the first time"

Rodrigo Corrales (ESP) — goalkeeper

On how it is to play in front of fans again:

“It is meant to be like that and we are happy that the fans are back. It was hard to see LANXESS arena empty. We always wanted to play in front of spectators but as professional sportsmen we also wanted to compete and have the chance to win the [EHF] FINAL4.”

On his expectations for the weekend:

“We know that these kind of games are special because everyone knows everyone. So, what I always hope is to win by one goal. But of course, I will try to do my best and to perform because as you know goalkeeper’s performance is essential for the team. But if you ask me, to win by one goal is enough.”

Rasmus Lauge (DEN) — centre back

On the chances to win the EHF FINAL4:

“Honestly, we do not care what others say about our team this season and the chances we would have or not have at Cologne. We believe in ourselves and in our system, which we implemented this year with a new coach and a transition in the club. We changed so many things and compared to the same time in 2021, we are much, much stronger. Last season, this team was in a state of chaos. Now we turned it around completely. We played an outstanding season so far, therefore, we are sure that we have a good chance to win this time.”

On the semi-final against Kielce:

“It sounds like a cliché, when you say that a match is 50:50 — but in this case, the whole tournament is 50:50. There are no major favourites for the trophy. There are no favourites for our semi-final against Kielce. This year, the tournament is so close and equal. Kielce played a constantly strong season, we played with highs and lows in the first part of the season, but in the second half, we played on the highest level, like, for example, when we beat Aalborg in the first quarter-final. Now we are on highest level, but we need a peak performance to beat Kielce.”

On his 31st Birthday on Monday:

“If we win, this would definitely be the best birthday of life. I hope that in this case I am allowed to bring the trophy to my house for my birthday party.”

Media call: Barça

Quotes from Barça players Dika Mem (FRA), Gonzalo Perez de Vargas (ESP), Blaz Janc (SLO) and Aitor Arino (ESP), and coach Carlos Ortega (ESP) at the media call before the EHF FINAL4 Men 2022 begins with the semi-finals in LANXESS arena on Saturday.

Dika Mem (FRA) — right back

On playing in Cologne as the title defenders:

“I feel good. I don’t have any pressure — the team as well. I think a lot of people didn’t expect us to come this far at the beginning of this season, but here we are. We are the defending champions. We will try to play our best and do the best we can and then we see what happens.”

On the injuries of Kiel’s key players:

“They are key players in this team, but it’s not all about [Sander] Sagosen and [Hendrik] Pekeler. They are really good players and important to the team, but Kiel still have a very good team. And the most important thing for them is that they play at home, so it will be tough for us tomorrow. They are still Kiel. They have a really good team, even without Sagosen and Pekeler.”

Gonzalo Perez de Vargas (ESP) — goalkeeper

On Barça’s chances in the semi-final against Kiel:

“We have a bad memory about playing against them in Cologne but we watched the video many times and looked at the statistics. It’s good to learn what they did well and what we need to do in order to win.

“They’re missing key players but they are still dangerous playing in Germany, in Cologne. It’s going to be fun playing against one of the best teams in Europe. The way we have been playing, we have every chance to win.”

On the most important things to win:

“We have to put in the same level of aggressiveness as they do. The physicality in defence is one of their strengths. We have to be faster and find spaces to score.”

On his current performance:

“In the past month it hasn’t been that good. Thank God we didn’t play any important games. But I’m coming here with a lot of expectations, a lot of responsibility too. But also feeling confident, about the team, about myself. I have nothing to prove to anybody. I will try to enjoy it for sure.”

Carlos Ortega (ESP) — coach

On if he thinks that the fact that some of Kiel’s top players are injured makes his task easier:

“Other players will take over their positions. It is a big team and all players are in good form.”

On if he thinks that there is a favorite for this tournament

“This year there is no clear favorite. Of course, we are FC Barcelona and we always fight to win. But all four teams are great. Everything is possible.”

Aitor Arino (ESP) — left wing

On the chance to win his fourth Champions League trophy:

“All Barça players who have won four or more trophies are legends of the club and legends of handball. Gonzalo Perez de Vargas and I have the chance to get closer to those legends if we win our fourth trophy on Sunday. This would be a magic moment for us.”

On the semi-final against Kiel:

“The match against Kiel is dangerous for us, as they have new players in the team. As their important players Sander Sagosen and Hendrik Pekeler are out, they will play with a new style. Miha Zarabec and Nikola Bilyk will take more responsibility.”

On the hopes to be the first to defend the title in Cologne:

“This is a special motivation. All people talk about it, but first we need to focus on the semi-final and go step by step. But definitely it is good motivation to become the first defending champions to win and to win the 10th trophy in total.”

Blaz Janc (SLO) — right wing

On the chance to defend the trophy:

“We are happy to be here again, as everybody knows how difficult it is to go all the way to Cologne. This is already a big success for us to be here. All four teams have the same chance to win. No team in history defended the title in Cologne so far, so this is our motivation. We have a chance this year but it will not be easy. We have to show an amazing match against THW Kiel in the semi-final. We try to make history for Barça.”

On the favourite of the EHF FINAL4:

“There are no favourites in this FINAL4. We lost against Kielce twice this season. We lost against Veszprém. We had some problems, and everything will be very open. The four teams are the best of the season and all deserve to be here. Everybody has the same chance.”

On the fact that Kiel has to replace their top players Sander Sagosen and Hendrik Pekeler:

“It makes it more dangerous for us, as you do not know how they will play. When you miss some of the most important players, the remaining players give even more. Kiel think we are the favourites, but sometimes this situation is dangerous for the favourites. It does not make the match easier for us without those two players, but even harder.”

Media call: Lomza Vive Kielce

Quotes from Lomza Vive Kielce players Alex Dujshebaev (ESP), Andreas Wolff (GER), Igor Karacic (CRO) and coach Talant Dujshebaev (ESP) at the media call before the EHF FINAL4 Men 2022 begins with the semi-finals in LANXESS arena on Saturday.

Talant Dujshebaev (ESP) — coach

On Veszprém’s biggest strength:

“The strong point is, of course, the history of this club. Veszprém is one of the three big teams of the world.”

On the development of Andreas Wolff:

“We know about his quality, his level. Of course, he had a good start at the beginning, but after that with the Corona situation it was difficult with the unusual situation where he couldn’t train.

“Overall, I think he is in very good shape. He shows who Andreas Wolff is in every game. Of course, we always want to see a little bit more from him. But for me, since he is my player, he is of course the best goalkeeper.”

On the key to success in the semi-final:

“We play practically two matches in 24 hours. We need to have players that show their best performance during this day — that is very important. We need to be a little bit lucky and need to have a good performance from our goalkeeper Andreas Wolff.”

On what the Champions League means to him:

“I’m very happy to be here. It is the most important event for every club in the world, especially for a European team. For us, it is amazing to be here after the pandemic with spectators, with journalists. It is the most important show in our career.

“In the world we have three best teams: Barcelona as the number one, after that coming Kiel, after that coming Veszprém. After these three teams other teams are coming, but these three are the biggest ones. For us, to be here is amazing and fighting against these monster clubs is very nice, very beautiful. Everybody can win, but for me, Barça, as the title defenders, are the favourites.”

Alex Dujshebaev (ESP) — right back

On how he sees his team’s form before the semi-final match against Veszprém:

“I’m very confident. I firmly believe in our team and I am sure that we will do our best and give 100 per cent on the court.”

On which team he considers the favourites:

“The four best teams have come here. We are very close to each other. I think small details will decide on who will be the winning team.”

Andreas Wolf (GER) — goalkeeper

On which team he sees as the favourites:

“All teams that made it to the [EHF] FINAL4 are considered favourites, so I would say the chances for each of them to win are equal.”

On which team would be his favorite opponent for the final and whether he would begrudge his old teammates from Kiel the victory:

“Playing against Kiel in the final would be a dream. I am still friends with many of the Kiel players and we get along well, however, I would not be happy to be defeated by them in the final.”

On the atmosphere at the tournament:

“It is always special to be part of the [EHF] FINAL4. The atmosphere reminds me a lot of World Championships or European championships.”

Igor Karacic (CRO) — centre back

On being back in Cologne:

“It feels so good to be back. I am really excited. My first year at Kielce was affected by Covid. This was difficult. My second season, some things went wrong. Now I am overjoyed to be here with Kielce in this hotel, in this place, in this arena. We deserve to be here. We played so good the whole season. We were first in the group, and now we are here, and I really feel so excited.”

On how it feels to win the trophy in Cologne:

“I really hope to win my third trophy, but we will have to see. It is different being here with Kielce, compared to 2017 and 2019 with Vardar.”

On the semi-final:

“Veszprém have a really strong team. They are sad for losing their last league match against Szeged. We lost our last Cup match against Plock. The situation is the same. It will be a great and open game tomorrow, and I hope we manage to proceed to the final.”

On the favourites to win the trophy:

“Both semi-finals are 50:50, as the four best teams of the season are here — every team has a 25 per cent chance to win the trophy. It is Cologne. It is the [EHF] FINAL4, and you never know what will happen. This is the best of this event — that so many unexpected things happen.”