EHF mourns passing of Henrik Vænerberg

13 September 2023, 08:00

It is with great sadness that the EHF has learnt about the death of Henrik Vænerberg. The former president of the Finnish Handball Federation passed aways on 5 September at the age of 91.

Vænerberg was involved in international handball for many decades, being an international delegate and Treasurer of the International Handball Federation. He was awarded honorary membership of the IHF in 2000.

On the European level, he was very much involved in the foundation phase of the European Handball Federation in the early 1990s, strongly supporting the idea of a continental federation.

The EHF joins in the mourning of Johansson's passing in expressing its deepest sympathies and condolences to his family and friends.

