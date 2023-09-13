Top signings and a clear goal: winning titles

It was Flensburg’s dream to return to Cologne, but they have so far failed. As in the 2022/23 season, Flensburg compete this year in the EHF European League Men. In May, the club hosted the EHF Finals in their Campushalle, but due to losing the second leg of the quarter-finals 27:35 at home to Fraikin BM. Granollers, the hosts failed to be part of the event.

Some days later, Flensburg parted ways with coach Maik Machulla. His successor arrived from just across the border, along with players Simon Pytlick and Lukas Jørgensen; Nicolej Krickau joined SG from Danish champions and last season’s Machineseeker EHF Champions League quarter-finalists GOG.

“After winning the double – league and cup – in Denmark, it was the perfect timing to fulfil my dream of coaching a German club,” says Krickau. Besides his handball tasks, the 36-year-old Dane is doing his best to pick up German quickly – the aim is that the current mix of German, English and Danish in the training sessions will only be an interim solution.

“No pre-season training session was shorter than two hours, we focus a lot on high-speed handball, and it is exciting to see how the new coach and the team fit together day by day,” says team captain Johannes Golla, who has new neighbours’ in the centre defence block: Blaz Blagotinsek and Lukas Jørgensen.

“It’s a challenge to get this blind understanding that you know exactly what the others are doing, but it’s already looking quite good,” Golla adds.