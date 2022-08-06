“Europe will see who Rapid really are”

Seven seasons ago, a Romanian team was taking the EHF Champions League Women by storm, securing the trophy on their maiden participation in the European premium competition. Since that moment, CSM Bucuresti became a powerhouse in European handball — and another side from the Romanian capital are now aiming high.

Current Romanian champions Rapid Bucuresti have built an experienced team, have an experienced coach on the bench and EHF Champions League fans are about to learn just how loud their fans are.

Main facts

Rapid won the title in the Romanian league for the sixth time in history and for the first time in 19 years thanks to a one-point advantage over CSM Bucuresti-

the Romanian champions will make their debut in the EHF Champions League Women, with their top performance in European handball the City Cup title in the 1999/00 season

four seasons ago, Rapid were playing in the second Romanian league and have constantly improved, finishing 11th in the first league in the 2019/20 season, sixth in 2020/21 and then winning the title in 2021/22

five different nationalities are represented in Rapid’s squad: Romanian, Spanish, French, Angolan and Croatian

they will play their games in the Sala Polivalenta in Bucharest, but also in Mioveni, 120 kilometres away from the Romanian capital

Most important question: Who are Rapid Bucuresti?

Rapid are one of the oldest clubs in Romania, having been founded in 1923, which means they have entered their 99th year and will celebrate their centenary next year. It is a club that also boasts football, basketball, volleyball and water polo teams, all under the umbrella of the Ministry of Transport in Romania, hence their logo, which resembles a locomotive.

The team was one of the most successful in Romania some 60 years ago and had a golden generation at the end of the last century but fell into a state of oblivion until four years ago. Taking over the handball team, president Bogdan Vasiliu, who was also one of the architects of CSM’s amazing rise to power, transformed the team and created a true juggernaut, which, over the course of three years, rose from the depths of the second league to win their first title in 19 years.

The team took the Romanian league by storm, with an interesting mix of young Romanian players like Sorina Grozav, Diana Ciuca and Alexandra Badea, some well-established Romanian stars such as Eliza Buceschi and Oana Lefter, and three Spain national team players brought by coach Carlos Viver.

This mix became a team that gelled instantly, propelled by a hardcore fanbase that filled the arena at every home game, and took the competition by storm, conceding only three losses and boasting the most effective attack in the well-balanced Romanian league on the path to becoming champion.

They lost some players this summer but ushering in some new talent will help alleviate those losses. New captain Alexandra Lacrabere is a past European, Olympic and world champion. Orlane Kanor and Ivana Kapitanovic made it to the EHF FINAL4 last season with Metz Handball, while Jennifer Gutierrez has been one of the top left wings in the premium European competition. Make no mistake, line player Lorena Ostase is a star in the making on that position.