European line-up for 2027 Men’s World Championship complete

European line-up for 2027 Men’s World Championship complete

18 May 2026, 10:30

The European line-up for the 2027 IHF Men’s World Championship is complete, with the last phase of qualification for the global event having concluded over the weekend. European qualification phase 3 featured 20 two-legged ties from which the aggregate score decided the winners — and saw some momentous results. 

The 10 teams to clinch places at the upcoming World Championship were Faroe Islands, France, Greece, Italy, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Slovenia, Serbia and Spain.  

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Most notable in terms of surprises was the Netherlands, a regular presence in the later stages of top-level competitions in recent years, being knocked out of contention by Greece. Greece have played the Men’s World Championship only once before, in 2005, and made their EHF EURO debut in 2024 before missing the 2026 edition. But Greece won both legs of the clash with the Netherlands — including a bigger victory away — to earn a 67:60 result on aggregate and proceed to the final tournament in Germany. 

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While Greece ended a long wait, the Faroe Islands took an even bigger step: Their first qualification for the event. Having made their EURO debut the same edition as Greece, in 2024, then returning in 2026, the Faroe Islands have been eyeing a first World Championship. They secured their maiden appearance with a 57:50 aggregate win over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Some ties were expected to be close, as they featured two teams of similar level or recent experience. From those, Poland came out on top of Austria, winning 56:55 thanks to a one-goal victory in the first leg in Graz. The second leg saw a draw.

Serbia and Hungary played a one-goal result as well, with Serbia taking a 61:60 aggregate win. It is the first time Hungary will miss the World Championship since 2015, while Serbia return after missing the 2025 event. 

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For both Switzerland and Italy, who faced each other, reaching the World Championship would mark a continuation of a highly positive few years in which they have returned to top-level competitions with consistency. Switzerland took a 32:29 victory in the first leg, before Italy secured a 38:31 win at home in the second to clinch the aggregate victory and with it a place at their third World Championship overall and second in a row.

France, the highest-ranked team at the EHF EURO 2026 and 2025 World Championship of those in qualification phase 3, beat Czechia with a commanding 73:57 result to claim their place at the final tournament in Germany. France were bronze medallists at the 2025 World Championship and have the record for most titles and medals in the competition, at six trophies and a total of 13 medals. Since they last missed the World Championship, in 1986, France have missed the semi-finals only three times. 

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Results of 2027 IHF Men's World Championship European qualification phase 3: 

  • Norway vs Türkiye 80:60 (43:30; 37:30)
  • Austria vs Poland 55:56 (25:26; 30:30)
  • Greece vs Netherlands 67:60 (29:27; 38:33)
  • Switzerland vs Italy 63:67 (32:29; 31:38)
  • Czechia vs France 57:73 (26:37; 31:36)
  • Montenegro vs Slovenia 57:60 (28:29; 29:31)
  • Serbia vs Hungary 61:60 (31:29; 30:31)
  • Slovakia vs North Macedonia 47:69 (24:31; 23:38)
  • Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Faroe Islands 50:57 (22:24; 28:33)
  • Spain vs Israel 68:56 (32:27; 36:29)

The pairs were set via a draw that took place in conjunction with the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 in January. The teams in qualification phase 3 were either part of the group ranked seventh to 18th at that EURO, or among the eight sides that progressed from phase 2.

Several European teams were already qualified for the 2027 World Championship prior to this weekend. Germany were directly qualified as hosts, as were title holders Denmark. Croatia, Iceland, Portugal and Sweden secured places at the World Championship based on their rankings — third to sixth, respectively — at the EHF EURO 2026.

The 2027 World Championship will take place from 13 to 31 January. Six cities in Germany will host the event, including Cologne, where the Machineseeker EHF Champions League 2025/26 title will be decided in less than a month. 

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Filip Viranovski
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Paweł Bejnarowicz/PHF
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Photos © Filip Viranovski; FotoReza/HandbalNL; Andrei Antal/Handball Federation of the Faroe Islands; Italian Handball Federation / Luigi Canu; FFHANDBALL / ICONSPORT; Berke Özkan / Turkish Handball Federation; Aljaz Mocnik/Slovenian Handball Federation; Paweł Bejnarowicz/PHF

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