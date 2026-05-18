European line-up for 2027 Men’s World Championship complete
The European line-up for the 2027 IHF Men’s World Championship is complete, with the last phase of qualification for the global event having concluded over the weekend. European qualification phase 3 featured 20 two-legged ties from which the aggregate score decided the winners — and saw some momentous results.
The 10 teams to clinch places at the upcoming World Championship were Faroe Islands, France, Greece, Italy, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Slovenia, Serbia and Spain.