While Greece ended a long wait, the Faroe Islands took an even bigger step: Their first qualification for the event. Having made their EURO debut the same edition as Greece, in 2024, then returning in 2026, the Faroe Islands have been eyeing a first World Championship. They secured their maiden appearance with a 57:50 aggregate win over Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Some ties were expected to be close, as they featured two teams of similar level or recent experience. From those, Poland came out on top of Austria, winning 56:55 thanks to a one-goal victory in the first leg in Graz. The second leg saw a draw.

Serbia and Hungary played a one-goal result as well, with Serbia taking a 61:60 aggregate win. It is the first time Hungary will miss the World Championship since 2015, while Serbia return after missing the 2025 event.