In line with the European Handball Federation’s (EHF) commitment to ecological sustainability, the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 marked the first time that a European championship brought together three host nations — Denmark, Sweden and Norway — with the same environmental responsibility goals.





The Pure Promise initiatives

The three host nations committed to taking action in seven key areas to make the championship more sustainable: water, food and beverages, transportation, reuse and recycling, waste, fan engagement, and data collection and emissions reporting.

Water was a central theme throughout the concept and even shaped the tournament mascot, “Splash”, whose water-drop design helped communicate messages about water, climate and sustainability to a broad public audience.

After analysing the event’s sustainable outcomes, each organising committee has published a report detailing the metrics for each of the seven subjects and highlighting the essential contribution to the environment.