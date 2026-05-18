Fan engagement
The efforts targeted at fan engagement included a 250 square metre area focusing on water and sustainability in the fan zone area in Herning, Denmark, while more than 360,000 people were reached through the social media posts about Pure Promise and sustainability on the DanskHåndbold pages.
The sustainability goals and measures were promoted throughout January in Kristianstad, Sweden, with Splash and Pure Fact branding displayed on waste collection trucks. Additionally, the dedicated social media posts reached a total of 444,985 people.
Apart from the 220,000 people reached through the online content developed by the organising committee in Norway, the local efforts also carried out sustainability-focused activities and side events before and during the championship.
Data collection and emissions report
Drawing from the other target areas, all three host countries took measures to ensure relevant data collection and write reports based on the findings.
Denmark released a comprehensive climate emissions report detailing each of the sustainability areas in focus and providing a framework for measuring the impact of the tournament.
For the first time in a Swedish handball championship, the climate footprint was measured, with the help of the “Event & Climate” tool developed by the University of Gothenburg. In cooperation with academic partners and institutes, the Swedish report reveals insights into the climate footprint of the event.
Surveys were conducted among volunteers, fans and spectators in Norway and key suppliers provided data requested in advance, founding the basis for an extensive climate emissions report.