Türkiye celebrate comeback as Romania’s dreams crumble

After Romania’s 37:32 win in the first leg, Türkiye knew they had a difficult mission ahead. But heading to Buzau, Romania, for the second clash, Türkiye’s hopes were still high, having shown outstanding ambition by previously narrowing their deficit from nine goals to five. All they had to do was to stretch their comeback — and so they did.

With renewed energy, Türkiye revved up their engines both in attack and defence. Doruk Pehlivan and Eyüp Arda Yildiz posed great challenges for the Romanian defensive line, netting 10 times each in the reverse fixture. Between the posts, Can Adanir also contributed 11 saves, and despite rotating their bench — with 13 out of 14 field players on the scoresheet — Romania’s dreams were slowly crumbling.

Yildiz scored in minute 59 to bring the score to 36:31 for his side, and the hosts still had a chance to save the game. But a lost attack brought the ball back to Türkiye, as Koray Ayar became the hero of the evening by scoring in the last second, securing a ticket for phase 3.