The third and final phase of 2027 IHF Men’s World Championship Qualification Europe will take place from 11 to 17 May 2026.

This phase involves a series of two-leg play-off ties, with the winners of each pairing determined based on the aggregate score. The victors in each pairing qualify for the IHF World Championship.

One of the pairings decided through the draw in January was Spain versus Israel. The two federations have agreed to play both matches of the two-leg tie on neutral territory.

The two federations informed the EHF that they, together with the Argentine Handball Confederation (CAH) and the South and Central America Handball Confederation (SCAHC), have agreed to play the games in Argentina. The matches will take place at “La casa del Handball Argentino” in Buenos Aires.

The EHF has received confirmation from both the CAH and SCAHC. The EHF subsequently informed the International Handball Federation and has received confirmation for the matches to take place in Buenos Aires and outside EHF territory.

The two matches will take place as scheduled in the Men’s National Team Week from 11 to 17 May 2026. The exact days as well as the throw-off times of the two games are still open and subject of confirmation.

The complete organisation of those two matches are the responsibility of the Royal Spanish Handball Federation and Israel Handball Association, exactly as if the matches were played in Europe. The two federations also have responsibility to coordinate all issues with the CAH.

EHF Competition regulations and guidelines will be in place as usual. The EHF will supervise and accompany these matches as per all EHF Competition matches played in Europe.