Path to 2027 IHF Men's World Championship becomes clearer

The teams which finished third in each of the six preliminary round groups are automatically advanced to phase 3 of the 2027 IHF Men’s World Championship Qualification Europe, while the teams which finished fourth must play phase 2.

At a draw in November, the pairings for phase 2 were set between the six spots allocated through the EHF EURO; seven sides which qualified for this stage based on their national team rankings; and Kosovo, Latvia and Türkiye, which all progressed from Qualification Europe Phase 1.

Now, the pairings can be confirmed.

2027 IHF Men's World Championship Qualification Europe Phase 2 pairings

Match pairing 1: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Kosovo

Match pairing 2: Poland vs Israel

Match pairing 3: Ukraine vs Slovakia

Match pairing 4: Serbia vs Lithuania

Match pairing 5: Georgia vs Latvia

Match pairing 6: Türkiye vs Romania

Match pairing 7: Greece vs Belgium

Match pairing 8: Finland vs Montenegro