Path to 2027 IHF Men's World Championship becomes clearer

The teams which finished third in each of the six preliminary round groups are automatically advanced to phase 3 of the 2027 IHF Men’s World Championship Qualification Europe, while the teams which finished fourth must play phase 2.
At a draw in November, the pairings for phase 2 were set between the six spots allocated through the EHF EURO; seven sides which qualified for this stage based on their national team rankings; and Kosovo, Latvia and Türkiye, which all progressed from Qualification Europe Phase 1.
Now, the pairings can be confirmed.
2027 IHF Men's World Championship Qualification Europe Phase 2 pairings
Match pairing 1: Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Kosovo
Match pairing 2: Poland vs Israel
Match pairing 3: Ukraine vs Slovakia
Match pairing 4: Serbia vs Lithuania
Match pairing 5: Georgia vs Latvia
Match pairing 6: Türkiye vs Romania
Match pairing 7: Greece vs Belgium
Match pairing 8: Finland vs Montenegro