SG Flensburg-Handewitt have already qualified for tomorrow’s decisive match tomorrow at 18:00 CEST. Their opponents will be decided in Saturday’s second semi-final, Rhein-Neckar Löwen vs Füchse Berlin.

The discount for day tickets stands at 50%, meaning that tickets are available for €35 already.

Ticket categories and prices for Sunday, 26 May only

Premium = €110

Category 1 = €85

Category 2 = €60

Category 3 = €35

Tickets are valid for the match for third place (at 15:00 CEST) and the final on Sunday. They can be bought at www.eurohandball.com/ehf-finals.

The discount has already been applied. No specific code is necessary.