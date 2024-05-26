Flensburg face Füchse in all-German showdown for the title

Füchse and Flensburg combined have won eight European club trophies, they both came through Saturday’s semi-finals with flying colours, but only one of them will lift the trophy at Barclays Arena on Sunday night.

The final features two of the youngest coaches in European club competitions this season – Füchse’s Jaron Siewert is 30 years old, Flensburg’s Nicolej Krickau 37 – and Danish stars like Füchse’s Mathias Gidsel – the IHF World Player of the Year and formerly playing under Krickau at GOG – and Flensburg’s Simon Pytlick, Emil Jakobsen, and Lukas Jørgensen.

The third-place match between Dinamo and Löwen includes the two leading scorers in the competition: Andrii Akimenko with 90 goals and Niclas Kirkeløkke with 81 (counted from the start of the group phase).

FINAL

SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) vs Füchse Berlin (GER)

Sunday 26 May, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV