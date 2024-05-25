Flash quotes: EHF Finals Men semi-finals, 25 May

HAMBURG – Comments after the EHF Finals Men 2024 semi-finals from SG Flensburg-Handewitt head coach Nicolej Krickau (DEN). right back Kay Smits (NED), left wing Emil Jakobsen (DEN), and line player Johannes Golla (GER); Dinamo Bucuresti head coach Xavi Pascual (ESP), centre back Lazar Kukic (SRB), and line player Miklós Rosta (HUN).

SG FLENSBURG-HANDEWITT vs DINAMO BUCURESTI

Nicolej Krickau (DEN) – head coach, SG Flensburg-Handewitt

On the victory:

"We are very happy with the way we played in the first half, it was obvious that our defence made it easier to control the game. We played quite clever, in the end, we have to play effectively longer tomorrow. Our wings were very efficient, it made it easier to handle the attack. Dinamo showed their individual quality after the break in attack, with (Luka) Cindric we would have been in much bigger trouble, we hope for a long and hard second semi-final and hope to show it tomorrow."

Kay Smits (NED) – right back SG Flensburg-Handewitt

On his comeback:

"It was a long time for me, and it was a special and strange day for me, as it was the first day being back and right in an important game like this. I tried to find the rhythm already in warm-up, I am just happy to be back and for the team I am happy that we made the first step at this tournament."

Emil Jakobsen (DEN) – left wing, SG Flensburg-Handewitt

On the match:

"Our defence was outstanding, this was almost perfect, and with the help of Kevin (Møller) in the goal, it was easy to score, as the pressure on the attack was much lower. We managed to score many easy goals, but in the end, we have to thank our defence. In total, it was a really, really great match from our side. Compared to previous semi-finals in other competitions, we were ready from the first second. We were full of motivation, and we put the pedal to the metal until the end, we did not think about decelerating to save powers for the final."

On making it to the final:

"We have waited so long to finally make it to another final, now it feels really great to play for another trophy."

On the 20 goals of Flensburg’s wings:

"It was a great fun to play today, and yes, the wings scored a lot, but as I said, we were supported by our defence in a brilliant way."

Johannes Golla (GER) – line player, SG Flensburg-Handewitt:

On the keys for the victory:

"It was amazing, how our defence stopped Bucharest’s rhythm right from the beginning. Thanks to this strong defence, we managed to score many fast-break goals, and they were the key for the win. The first half was outstanding, after the break we lost the momentum a bit and conceded too many goals but never gave our lead from the hands."

On playing the final:

"We are so happy that after so many years we finally made it to another final. Now we have a unique chance to win a trophy. Regardless the opponent, we know Füchse and Löwen so well. We already played three times against Berlin this season including the placement match at the cup final tournament, we know Löwen very good. There will be no surprises between the two finalists. Both teams are very strong, and as usual, the daily form, the preparation and the momentum will be decisive."

On the support of their fans:

"We really have a kind of home advantage, it feels like a home match. Before the match, the fans were standing at the road, cheering for the team bus to come, and you already saw the huge number of them. This reception made us proud, and the support during the match was outstanding."

Xavi Pascual (ESP) – head coach Dinamo Bucuresti:

On the defeat:

"It was an amazing match of Flensburg, and it was an amazing match for handball, for our sport. In the first half we made some mistakes and I was really angry at half-time. We had focused on two, three situations in preparation in the whole week, but we failed, exactly in those. But we fought until the end, that makes me proud, we are happy to be here but the first half was not our best. In the second half our tactic was better, but our defence and goalkeepers played weaker than normal, and without a strong goalkeeper you cannot win a match like this."

On whether Flensburg had surprised his team:

"Flensburg did not surprise us, it is about the quality of the players. They can rotate on the highest level. They showed their strength. It is difficult to play against them. I do not like to lose, but we can take a lot of experience from matches like this."

Lazar Kukic (SRB) – centre back Dinamo Bucuresti:

On the match:

"It was a well-deserved victory for Flensburg, they showed their power, this team has much more experience, for many of our players it is the first EHF Finals. Tomorrow we are aiming to win for the team and especially for our fans, who came here to support us. And I am happy to see Kay Smits back on the court after his problems."

Miklós Rosta (HUN) – line player Dinamo Bucuresti:

On the match

"We missed many easy shots right in the beginning and we made too many mistakes, and Flensburg was clearly better. We could not do it against a very strong team, Flensburg for sure was the well-deserved winners."

On the support of the Dinamo fans in Hamburg:

"Thanks to our great fans, it was amazing, how they supported us, they go everywhere. And we want to make them happy by a victory tomorrow."

