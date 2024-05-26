20240526

LIVE BLOG: Flensburg, Füchse in tight battle for title

26 May 2024, 18:00

The fourth season of the EHF European League Men ends Sunday evening when SG Flensburg-Handewitt take on defending champions Füchse Berlin in the final at the EHF Finals Men 2024 at Barclays Arena in Hamburg. In the afternoon, Rhein-Neckar Löwen secured the third place after beating Dinamo Bucuresti 32:31 in an entertaining duel.


Sunday 26 May

19:11

And there you go, with Jim Gottfridsson off, Füchse get right into it again and draw level at 20:20.

19:08

Emotions running high, not just on the stands. Now Jim Gottfridsson is excluded for the rest of this final as we see the second red card.

You can feel at everything there is so, so much at stake here.

19:06

The fans are really going crazy! The official attendance number is 10,050 here at Barclays Arena.

19:03

It is important. Flensburg take the opportunity against the reduced Füchse team and open their first three-goal lead in this final. It is 18:15 after 35 minutes.

19:00

Dramatic start into the second half as Füchse's Mijajlo Marsenic is sent off with a red card in the second minute for hitting Flensburg's Simon Pytlick in the face in a clumsy defence move. The referees study the video footage of the incident but are clear in their decision.

How important is that going to be?

18:41 HALF-TIME | Flensburg vs Füchse 15:14

Pffff, time to take a deep breath! An electrifying first half with two teams going all-in, and Flensburg going to the dressing rooms with a minimal advantage over Füchse, 15:14. Most spotlights int the first half have been on Mathias Gidsel, who leads with five goals scored but in some moments leaves the impression he is almost over-motivated for this clash.  

Great stuff, and more to come!

18:38

Wherever you are in Europe, if you have been hearing a loud bonk-bonk-bonk since six o'clock, I might have found the source. What an atmosphere here in Hamburg, so fitting for this great competition! 

18:33

Five minutes left until the break and we are tied at 12 all. This final has written all over it that it might go right down to the wire. Too much quality and class on court to see one of the sides collapse here.

18:18

An intense battle going on, and Füchse keep their nose in front for now, 7:6 after 16 minutes. But right now, Mathias Gidsel is sent off for two minutes... A bit of frustration in his rough tackle on Emil Jakobsen, as Gidsel with one goal from four attempts has not really had the start into the final he wished for.

18:13

Füchse with the early advantage, going 5:3 up in the first 11 minutes. A high-pace final, full of intensity and emotions, and an arena that is vibrating. What a final!

18:05

Blistering start into this final for Füchse, who score three in a row to lead 3:1 within four minutes.

17:56

We are ready to go, one more match this EHF European League season... Flensburg and Füchse will lock horns for that coveted trophy!

If you are not cheering here in the arena, watch this big final live on EHFTV or the local broadcaster in your region.

17:52

The final is about to start, but take a moment to read the comments from EHF President Michael Wiederer, who shares his opinion on the first EHF Finals Men held in Hamburg:

You can't expect more from a premiere. It was the first time in a new arena and the image that's given here is very positive. As far as the audience response is concerned, I look back at the EHF FINAL4 in Cologne: We also started from 0 to 100 in a large hall, and in the first year it was an incredible fight to get the spectators into the arena. We assume that we will also be in Hamburg next year for the EHF Finals; discussions with all partners are already underway. We are moving forward cautiously but our goal is to stay for the long term.
Michael Wiederer
President, European Handball Federation

17:45

So, 15 minutes left until the final throws off. The atmosphere in Barclays Arena is absolutely buzzing now. Hear is what you need to know ahead of the final between Flensburg and Füchse:

  • it is the fifth all-German final since the second-tier competition ends with a final tournament (2013) – and Füchse Berlin have been part of all five, but lost three of the previous four
  • overall since the start of European club competitions in 1993, this is the ninth all-German final at this level; the trophy went to a team from Germany 18 times in the last 20 seasons played
  • Berlin can become the first team to win the EHF European League two years in a row, and the first since Frisch Auf Göppingen in 2017 to successfully defend the title at this level
  • SG Flensburg-Handewitt and Füchse have not met before in an international match; in the domestic league, Füchse won the home match 32:31 and they tied 31:31 in Flensburg this season; Flensburg won their duel in the third-place match of the German cup competition
  • Berlin defeated Löwen 33:24 in the semi-finals – the biggest win in the history of the EHF Finals (since 2020/21) – and Flensburg downed Dinamo 38:32

  • Danish players were decisive for both teams in the semi-finals: Emil Jakobsen scored 11 goals, Johan Hansen nine, and Simon Pytlick six for Flensburg; Mathias Gidsel and Lasse Andersson both netted seven times for Füchse
  • also, the goalkeepers were a key factor in the semi-finals: Füchse’s Dejan Milosavljev had 13 saves, Flensburg’s Kevin Møller 11
  • Hans Lindberg plays his last international match for Füchse before the 42-year-old right wing returns to his native Denmark; he previously won the EHF Champions League (with HSV), the EHF Cup and EHF European League (with Füchse)
  • Flensburg, already the only club that has won four different EHF club competitions in the past, can win their fifth different trophy

17:29

Want to hear want coaches and players have said in the mixed zone and press conference? Check out our flash quotes service, intended for journalists who cover the event, but hey, it is not forbidden to read along if you are no journalist.

17:13

Before we fully focus on the big final, here is the match review for Löwen against Dinamo, written by EHF journalist Björn Pazen:

EHF European League

Löwen win intense thriller for third place

3/4 PLACEMENT MATCH REVIEW: Dinamo show strong character at EHF Finals Men 2024

today, 2 hours ago

16:49

Want to see how Löwen edged out Dinamo to finish third at the EHF Finals Men 2024 – just like three years ago? Here are are the match highlightsm also available on our Home of Handball YouTube channel.

16:41

Let's hear from right back Niclas Kirkløkke from third-placed Löwen right after the match against Dinamo, which has become so, so close in the end:

At the end they kept fighting and fighting and we made some mistakes. But we are just happy, we played a lot better than yesterday. Today was still not our best match, but a lot better.
Niclas Kirkeløkke
Right back, Rhein-Neckar Löwen

16:34

No time to waste, as the players line up on court and receive their medals right away. Great match from both teams, more than a promising appetiser for the big final starting in just over 80 minutes.

16:28 RESULT | Dinamo vs Löwen 31:32 (15:18)

Ohhhh, Aleksandar Cenic hits the post in Dinamo's very last opportunity as Löwen hold on to a narrow one-goal lead, winning the third place match 32:31. What a thrilling a finish to this match.

Congrats to Löwen, as the top 3 of the EHF European League Men is an all-German affair this season!

16:24

Just over two minutes left and Dinamo are suddenly back within one again, 31:30. What a game!

16:19

Well, Lazar Kukic has just returned to the arena. But can he make enough of a difference? Dinamo are trailing by five (31:26) with six minutes left to play...

16:15

Things won't get easier for Dinamo, as Lazar Kukic has left the court, accompanied by medics, with an apparent shoulder injury.

16:09

A similar picture as in the first half, with Dinamo edging closer to Löwen but then letting them go ahead again. We are 16 minutes into the second half and Löwen are four ahead, 27:23.

15:59

Dinamo could have been in deeper trouble against Löwen if it wasn't for Vladimir Cupara:

15:49

OK, we are running again! Remember, if the score should be equal after 60 minutes, this match goes into a shootout straight away, so no overtime will be played.

15:47

A VIP on the court during the break: Alfred Gislason has come down from the stands for a brief interview. The head coach of the Germany men's national team enjoys his visit to the Barclays Arena: "It is a very nice tournament, an event with a huge number of fans. I will not predict, which teams will win the final, I'd rather be looking forward to a great handball tournament."

According to Gislason, "Flensburg were the best team yesterday, but Berlin never were endangered on their way to the final, so the final pairing is deserved."

While he is not here for tactical analysis, Gislason still has some worries: "I hope that no national player gets injured."

15:43

This is a typical scene for the first half, where Dinamo have not used every opportunity and Löwen make them pay right away.

15:36 HALF-TIME | Dinamo vs Löwen 15:18

Tobias Reichmann flies in from the right wing and scores to give Löwen a three-goal lead again on the half-time buzzer in an highly entertaining first half. Dinamo show their power midway through the half, but the start and finish belong to Löwen, who have given Juri Knorr only reduced playing time, but enough for the back to put three goals behind Vladimir Cupara so far.

Already looking forward to the second half!

15:30

Dinamo have certainly stepped up their defence game, as Löwen are forced to go long and complicated ways to find holes in the Romanian wall. That's a different story compared to the early stages of this match.

15:27

Well, and just as fast we are back level again. What a match! Ali Zein stops the rot for Dinamo and adds two more, as the Romanian side close the gap: 14:14 after 24 minutes.

No wonder Sebastian Hinze takes a team timeout now...

15:19

Wow, that went fast! Löwen have gone from 7:8 down to 12:8 up in the blink of an eye. Dinamo have been shut out for nine minutes...

15:16

An entertaining opening quarter of this third-place match, with two teams exploiting their attacking strengths to the fullest – even though Löwen have kept Juri Knorr on the bench so far. Löwen went 2:0 up early and again lead by two now: 10:8, with four goals from Dinamo line player Miklós Rosta.

15:05

The goals are coming thick and fast: we have only four minutes on the clock and Löwen lead 4:3.

14:55

Five minutes to go! You can watch Dinamo vs Löwen live on EHFTV or via a local broadcaster in your region. Enjoy!

14:46

Germany's ongoing dominance in Europe's second-tier club competition has been underlined once again this season, culminating in three Bundesliga teams appearing in the EHF Finals Men 2024 this weekend – in Germany (Hamburg), by the way.

We have Löwen in the third-place match coming up soon and, of course, an all-German final later today. But a closer look at both Flensburg and Füchse learns us about the strong Danish influence: Emil Jakobsen scored 11 goals in the semi-final, Johan Hansen nine, and Simon Pytlick six for Flensburg, who have Kevin Møller as goalkeeper and Nicolej Krickau as head coach; Mathias Gidsel and Lasse Andersson both netted seven times for Füchse, who also have legend Hans Lindberg on the right wing. And then I have not even listed all Danish players involved in the final later Sunday. How især!

14:34

"Nochmal alles raushauen" is Löwen's motto for today's third-place match; one could translate that as: "Going all-in once more." We like that, as 'All-in. Greatness is earned' has been the official EHF European League campaign for the entire 2023/24 season.

14:26

Here you go, all you want to know about the third-place match:

  • Dinamo Bucuresti and Rhein-Neckaer Löwen have not met before in an official match, but Dinamo did play against the two German teams we are going to see in the final later today, losing twice to Füchse in the group matches and to Flensburg in the semi-finals
  • Dinamo play their first EHF Finals; Löwen hosted the inaugural edition in 2021 and finished third
  • both teams are missing a key star player due to injury: Dinamo are without Luca Cindric; Löwen without Uwe Gensheimer, who retires after the season
  • Dinamo right wing Andrii Akimenko, currently on 90 goals, is likely to become the top scorer of the EHF European League season, with Löwen’s Niclas Kirkeløkke his closest challenger on 81
  • while Dinamo won the domestic double of league and cup title in Romania, Löwen will finish the season without a title

14:10

Only 50 minutes until throw-off. The teams of Dinamo and Löwen have arrived at Barclays Arena and are going through their warm-up routines. The disappointment about the semi-finals will make place for the motivation to finish third in one of the strongest continental handball competitions.

13:47

Before the big showdown between Flensburg and Füchse, we are going to see the match for the third place, starting in just over an hour. Dinamo and Löwen were clearly beaten in the semi-finals yesterday but are back to give their season a still satisfying finish with rank 3.

Will Dinamo's Vladimir Cupara shine again like he did on Saturday?

13:19

To give you a sneak preview of what awaits us tonight, enjoy those playing moves from both finalists during their respective semi-final yesterday:

12:56

Before we dive deeper into today's matches, have a look again at how the semi-finals panned out on Saturday:

 

12:22

Now let's get serious: this really is a hard-to-predict final. Flensburg and Füchse met twice in the German Bundesliga this season and one match ended in a draw, and the other in a one-goal win – for the team from Berlin. Fact: this should be a close, close final.

All details on this match, and of course the third-place match between Dinamo and Löwen, are here in the final day preview written by EHF journalist Björn Pazen

20240526 ELM Finals Preview Main
EHF European League

Flensburg face Füchse in all-German showdown for the title

PREVIEW: The final and the third-place match wrap up the EHF Finals Men 2024 on Sunday

today, 9 hours ago

12:12

Flensburg or Füchse? Füchse or Flensburg? Who takes home this year's trophy of the EHF European League Men? All I can reveal is that the dress rehearsal for the awards ceremony is currently going on in the arena, and that organisers are testing the trophy procedure while pretending that Füchse were the new (and old, of course) champions.

But, in fairness, they say this is just for practice purposes.

12:00

Guten Morgen aus Hamburg!

We are back at Barclays Arena one more time this weekend as the EHF Finals Men 2024 come to a close with the crowning of the EHF European League 2023/24 champions in about some eight hours from now. So, welcome to the live blog covering the third-place match and the final!

I am already sitting courtside and if you want to join me and all the thousands of fans coming again to this beautiful arena today, please do so! We still have some day tickets left for you:

EHF European League

Experience the EHF Finals’ final on Sunday: Day tickets now…

NEWS: Day tickets for the final matches of the EHF European League Men season have gone on sale

yesterday
