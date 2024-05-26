Pffff, time to take a deep breath! An electrifying first half with two teams going all-in, and Flensburg going to the dressing rooms with a minimal advantage over Füchse, 15:14. Most spotlights int the first half have been on Mathias Gidsel, who leads with five goals scored but in some moments leaves the impression he is almost over-motivated for this clash.

Great stuff, and more to come!

18:38

Wherever you are in Europe, if you have been hearing a loud bonk-bonk-bonk since six o'clock, I might have found the source. What an atmosphere here in Hamburg, so fitting for this great competition!

18:33

Five minutes left until the break and we are tied at 12 all. This final has written all over it that it might go right down to the wire. Too much quality and class on court to see one of the sides collapse here.

18:18

An intense battle going on, and Füchse keep their nose in front for now, 7:6 after 16 minutes. But right now, Mathias Gidsel is sent off for two minutes... A bit of frustration in his rough tackle on Emil Jakobsen, as Gidsel with one goal from four attempts has not really had the start into the final he wished for.

18:13

Füchse with the early advantage, going 5:3 up in the first 11 minutes. A high-pace final, full of intensity and emotions, and an arena that is vibrating. What a final!

18:05

Blistering start into this final for Füchse, who score three in a row to lead 3:1 within four minutes.

17:56

We are ready to go, one more match this EHF European League season... Flensburg and Füchse will lock horns for that coveted trophy!

17:52

The final is about to start