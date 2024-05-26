LIVE BLOG: Flensburg, Füchse in tight battle for title
The fourth season of the EHF European League Men ends Sunday evening when SG Flensburg-Handewitt take on defending champions Füchse Berlin in the final at the EHF Finals Men 2024 at Barclays Arena in Hamburg. In the afternoon, Rhein-Neckar Löwen secured the third place after beating Dinamo Bucuresti 32:31 in an entertaining duel.
You can't expect more from a premiere. It was the first time in a new arena and the image that's given here is very positive. As far as the audience response is concerned, I look back at the EHF FINAL4 in Cologne: We also started from 0 to 100 in a large hall, and in the first year it was an incredible fight to get the spectators into the arena. We assume that we will also be in Hamburg next year for the EHF Finals; discussions with all partners are already underway. We are moving forward cautiously but our goal is to stay for the long term.
At the end they kept fighting and fighting and we made some mistakes. But we are just happy, we played a lot better than yesterday. Today was still not our best match, but a lot better.