A “special” EHF FINAL4 for Esbjerg and Solberg-Isaksen

Solberg-Isaksen had just given birth to her daughter, Mathea, and was not on the court, but she witnessed how Esbjerg conceded two losses to finish fourth for the second time in a row. And she knew that this season, Esbjerg needed to do more.

She returned with a bang, scoring 44 goals in the process, as the left wing is still searching for her first EHF Champions League Women title, adding to the plethora of medals won with the Norway women’s national team in all major international competitions.

“Of course, being here is an excellent feeling. Qualifying for the third time is even more special and I think the team is now more experienced, knows what they are dealing with. We played this final four system twice in the EHF Champions League and we also have it in the Danish Cup, therefore we know what to expect,” says Solberg-Isaksen.

Esbjerg are definitely one of the favourites to lift the title, with an interesting mix of Danish and Norwegian players, which have been in fine form for their national teams over the last few years, constantly placing on the podium of the major international competitions played.

With Henny Reistad – the record scorer in the history of the EHF FINAL4 - and Nora Mørk, the Danish side has two of the top 10 scorers this season. Adding Solberg or Kristine Breistøl just stirs the pot and makes Jesper Jensen’s side a nightmare to defend against.

Indeed, Esbjerg have been one of the most consistent teams so far in the EHF Champions League Women this season, conceding only three losses and securing two wins in the quarter-finals against FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria, 26:25 and 29:24, on their way to a 55:49 aggregate win.

But the thorn in their side has definitely been their performances at the MVM Dome in Budapest, where something has been missing. With Jesper Jensen closing his stint in Esbjerg in this EHF FINAL4, as he will continue coaching Denmark women’s national team, this season feels different.

“It is definitely going to be special, it is definitely going to feel a bit special, because he has been a part of this team for so long, it is strange to think that from now on he will not be here. But, of course, I think that the fact that we want to win this trophy, to write history for our club, is a huge motivation factor,” adds Esbjerg’s left wing.