A “special” EHF FINAL4 for Esbjerg and Solberg-Isaksen

Team Esbjerg have made it to the EHF FINAL4 for the third time in a row. For left wing Sanna Solberg-Isaksen, one of the most consistent players in the Danish side’s roster, this is only her second rodeo with Esbjerg, as last season she was in Budapest, albeit in a support role for her teammates.

Solberg-Isaksen had just given birth to her daughter, Mathea, and was not on the court, but she witnessed how Esbjerg conceded two losses to finish fourth for the second time in a row. And she knew that this season, Esbjerg needed to do more.

She returned with a bang, scoring 44 goals in the process, as the left wing is still searching for her first EHF Champions League Women title, adding to the plethora of medals won with the Norway women’s national team in all major international competitions.

“Of course, being here is an excellent feeling. Qualifying for the third time is even more special and I think the team is now more experienced, knows what they are dealing with. We played this final four system twice in the EHF Champions League and we also have it in the Danish Cup, therefore we know what to expect,” says Solberg-Isaksen.

Esbjerg are definitely one of the favourites to lift the title, with an interesting mix of Danish and Norwegian players, which have been in fine form for their national teams over the last few years, constantly placing on the podium of the major international competitions played.

With Henny Reistad – the record scorer in the history of the EHF FINAL4 - and Nora Mørk, the Danish side has two of the top 10 scorers this season. Adding Solberg or Kristine Breistøl just stirs the pot and makes Jesper Jensen’s side a nightmare to defend against.

Indeed, Esbjerg have been one of the most consistent teams so far in the EHF Champions League Women this season, conceding only three losses and securing two wins in the quarter-finals against FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria, 26:25 and 29:24, on their way to a 55:49 aggregate win.

But the thorn in their side has definitely been their performances at the MVM Dome in Budapest, where something has been missing. With Jesper Jensen closing his stint in Esbjerg in this EHF FINAL4, as he will continue coaching Denmark women’s national team, this season feels different.

“It is definitely going to be special, it is definitely going to feel a bit special, because he has been a part of this team for so long, it is strange to think that from now on he will not be here. But, of course, I think that the fact that we want to win this trophy, to write history for our club, is a huge motivation factor,” adds Esbjerg’s left wing.

With experience, talent and grit accounted for, luck is also needed to win the EHF FINAL4. Even the best teams which sealed the trophy in the past had a small dose of luck and Esbjerg definitely need it, as the semi-finals they played in were close-knit matches, especially last season’s one against FTC which they lost by a single goal, 29:30.

In fact, both Esbjerg’s semi-final losses in the EHF FINAL4 came against Hungarian opponents. First it was Győri Audi ETO KC, then FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria. And as the Italians say, "there is no second without the third", the Danish side will face Győr once again this season.

This match has all the makings of a classic. Two of the best teams of the previous season, which dropped only three matches each so far. Great defences, attacks with high potential and plenty of Norwegian players in both squads.

However, this has all the makings of a true classic, as Győr are also aiming to bounce back after winning their last title in 2019, with a four-year wait already too much for a powerhouse like the Hungarian side. Moreover, Solberg-Isaksen will face her twin sister, Silje Solberg-Østhassel, who will play her last matches for the Hungarian team before returning to Norway.

“This is a very difficult match, as we all know. It is a tough opponent, it is one of the best teams in the world. We know them well, they know us fully well too. We did not play this season against them so far, but I know it will be tough. It will be a lot of video, a lot of study, but we will be prepared to give everything to try and win. We know we fell short the previous times, so we hope that this time everything will fall into place for us,” concludes Solberg-Isaksen.

