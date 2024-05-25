All of sudden the defending champions have stepped it up and again control over this second semi-final. Danish stars Hans Lindberg and Mathias Gidsel alone score just as many goals for Füchse as the entire Löwen team has produced: nine. And more than half of those nine come from Juri Knorr...

Löwen certainly need solutions after the break if they want to make this match as close as it has been expected by many.

18:31

Slowly but steadily, Füchse are getting on top in this duel for the second berth to Sunday's final. With four minutes left on the clock, they have opened a six-goal gap against Löwen, 14:8, also thanks to this piece of gallery play from Hans Lindberg. Special, indeed:

18:14

Official number: No less than 8,600 fans have found their way to Barclays Arena today for the semi-finals of the EHF Finals Men.

One of them hopes to leave the arena with a unique present..:

18:09

First eight minutes in the books and not much separating Löwen and Füchse yet. Löwen lead 4:3, with two Juri Knorr goals.

You can read the feature on him which EHF journalist Björn Pazen did yesterday here.

17:55

What when lions and foxes meet? Let's find out now! Löwen vs Füchse is live on EHFTV or on a local broadcaster in you region.

17:52

Even when there is so much at stake like at the EHF Finals, and even after a tough defeat, Dinamo show their class in today's press conference:

17:40

No time to waste as the second semi-final throws off in 20 minutes: Löwen or Füchse, who will earn the right to play Flensburg in the final on Sunday?

Here are some interesting facts about both teams: