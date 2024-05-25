15:49
This half-time score gets the kind approval from the Flensburg social media team, who also praise their fans in the Barclays Arena for the "incredible atmosphere":
Flensburg dominate from the throw-off and overcome a brief spell in which Dinamo reduce their deficit, but in the end of the first all signs seem green for an all-German final tomorrow. But stranger things have happened in handball, though the Romanian side need to work on their attack efficiency, which lags a staggering 30 per cent behind Flensburg's.
15:32
When everything goes your way, shots like those from Mads Mensah Larsen go in as well, for sure...
15:28
Xavi Pascual calling his first team timeout. Dinamo have dropped behind seven (15:8) at the 23 minute mark, so this is getting worrying for the Spanish coach and his ambitious Romanian side. Is there a way to turn this around?
15:24
This first semi-final dance has been going on for 20 minutes now and Flensburg lead 12:8. Their right wing Johan Hansen leads the scoring with three goals.
15:09
Flensburg have settled the quicker of the two teams, and as we reach the eight-minute mark, it is Kay Smits who puts the German side 7:4 up.
15:05
Positively remarkable to see Kay Smits starting for Flensburg. The Dutch international was out with a heart issue since last December, missed the Men's EHF EURO 2024 with the Netherlands, and only returned to training with the team a week ago. What impact can he have? At least another confidence boost for Flensburg.
15:01
Oh yes, we are off and running! The first semi-final here at Barclays Arena has begun.
38 seconds and Flensburg open the scoring at these EHF Finals though Mads Mensah Larsen, 1:0, just the fiery started promised by the opening ceremony: