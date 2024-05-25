20240525

LIVE BLOG: Füchse build five-goal lead over Löwen in first half

EHF / Eric Willemsen
25 May 2024, 17:30

The last weekend of the EHF European League Men 2023/24 season has thrown off at Barclays Arena in Hamburg on Saturday. The EHF Finals Men 2024 opened with the first semi-final in which SG Flensburg-Handewitt defeated Dinamo Bucuresti 38:32, before Rhein-Neckar Löwen meet Füchse Berlin at 18:00 CEST for the second ticket to Sunday's final.


Saturday 25 May

20240525 ELM Finals Text 8

18:38 HALF-TIME | Löwen vs Füchse 9:14

All of sudden the defending champions have stepped it up and again control over this second semi-final. Danish stars Hans Lindberg and Mathias Gidsel alone score just as many goals for Füchse as the entire Löwen team has produced: nine. And more than half of those nine come from Juri Knorr... 

Löwen certainly need solutions after the break if they want to make this match as close as it has been expected by many.

18:31

Slowly but steadily, Füchse are getting on top in this duel for the second berth to Sunday's final. With four minutes left on the clock, they have opened a six-goal gap against Löwen, 14:8, also thanks to this piece of gallery play from Hans Lindberg. Special, indeed:

18:14

Official number: No less than 8,600 fans have found their way to Barclays Arena today for the semi-finals of the EHF Finals Men.

One of them hopes to leave the arena with a unique present..:

18:09

First eight minutes in the books and not much separating Löwen and Füchse yet. Löwen lead 4:3, with two Juri Knorr goals.

You can read the feature on him which EHF journalist Björn Pazen did yesterday here.

17:55

What when lions and foxes meet? Let's find out now! Löwen vs Füchse is live on EHFTV or on a local broadcaster in you region.

17:52

Even when there is so much at stake like at the EHF Finals, and even after a tough defeat, Dinamo show their class in today's press conference:

17:40

No time to waste as the second semi-final throws off in 20 minutes: Löwen or Füchse, who will earn the right to play Flensburg in the final on Sunday?

Here are some interesting facts about both teams:

  • Rhein-Neckar Löwen reached the EHF Finals Men after defeating the team that had beaten Füchse Berlin two times in the main round: Sporting CP.
  • Löwen edged out Sporting 60:58 on aggregate in the quarter-finals, with 31 saves in total by goalkeeper David Späth.
  • David Späth will face three Füchse players who were his teammates when Germany won the 2023 IHF Junior World Championship: Tim Freihöfer, Matthes Langhoff, and Nils Lichtlein.
  • Löwen are the only team at the EHF Finals that played qualification prior to the group matches; they have won 13 of their 16 matches so far this season.
  • The German side plays their second EHF Finals, after finishing third at the inaugural event they hosted in 2021; Löwen also played, and won, the first EHF Cup Finals back in 2013.
  • Niklas Kirkeløkke (79 goals since the start of the group phase, including 14 in the quarter-finals) is the second-best scorer of the season, trailing Dinamo’s Andrii Akimenko by four goals.

  • Füchse Berlin beat Rhein-Neckar Löwen when the teams also met in the semi-finals of the EHF Finals Men 2021.
  • Füchse triumphed 35:32 but lost the final against SC Magdeburg the next day.
  • This season, Füchse were the only team that won all six group matches; they then lost twice to Sporting CP in the main round but still advanced to the EHF Finals following knockout wins over Kadetten Schaffhausen and HBC Nantes.
  • Füchse have won 11 of their 14 matches so far this European season.
  • The German side aims for their fourth title at Europe’s second-tier level, after winning the EHF Cup in 2015 and 2018, and the EHF European League in 2023.
  • Fabian Wiede – the MVP of the EHF Finals 2023 – has been part of all 10 titles the club won in the last 10 years.
  • Füchse’s Danish right back Mathias Gidsel has been named IHF World Player of the Year 2023 after he was the top scorer of EHF EURO 2024, and the MVP of the 2023 IHF World Championship.

17:28

If you want to hear what both teams had to say after the first semi-final, head over to our flash-quote service here on eurohandball.com.

17:18

Just in, here is the match review of Flensburg's convincing win in the first semi-final against Dinamo, written by Björn Pazen:

20240525 ELM Finals Review
EHF European League

Danish stars send Flensburg to final in Hamburg

SEMI-FINAL REVIEW: Jakobsen, Hansen, Pytlick, and Møller shine in clear victory against Bucuresti

today, 1 hours ago

16:52

Flensburg truly living up to their status of favourites in the first-semi final against Dinamo. Watch the highlights here:

16:40

The win from Flensburg guarantees the fans in Hamburg an all-German final on Sunday evening, and of course another German title holder.

Fans who are not at Barclays Arena today but want to come over here tomorrow, get a great chance to do so thanks to day tickets for Sunday being made avaiable:

20240525 ELM Finals Tickets
EHF European League

Experience the EHF Finals’ final on Sunday: Day tickets now…

NEWS: Day tickets for the final matches of the EHF European League Men season have gone on sale

today, 2 hours ago

16:32 RESULT | Flensburg vs Dinamo 38:32 (18:11)

They have done it! Flensburg are back in a European final after 10 years, beating Dinamo 38:32 in match they has seen the German side never in danger from minute one. Emil Jakobsen with 11 from 11 and Johan Hansen with nine goals the best scorers; the competition top scorer Andrii Akimenko adds seven for Dinamo.

This result sets up an all-German final for Flensburg, against either Löwen or Füchse.

16:26

The gap is five with five minutes left after Lazar Kukic's shots surprises Kevin Møller, 33:28. Flensburg are really, really close to their first European final in 10 years now.

16:15

Just past the halfway mark of the second half and Flensburg go seven up again, 29:22. With under 14 minutes left this is more than a Carpathian Mountain to climb for Dinamo. Their shot efficiency has indeed improved, but the current 62 per cent is still far behind Flensburg's 81.

Flensburg's efficiency is best demonstrated by Emil Jakobsen, who is on a perfect nine from nine.

16:06

Flensburg have been leading this semi-final since the 38th second, and really never been looking back since. The difference now goes back and forth between five, six, seven goals as Dinamo are too good to be wiped away completely. But are they also good enough to bridge this gap?

15:56

The second half is on. The first goal goes to Dinamo thanks to Lazar Kukic (18:12), but will it be the starting point of the comeback they desperately need?

20240525 ELM Finals Text 4

15:49

This half-time score gets the kind approval from the Flensburg social media team, who also praise their fans in the Barclays Arena for the "incredible atmosphere":

15:40 HALF-TIME | Flensburg vs Dinamo 18:11

Flensburg dominate from the throw-off and overcome a brief spell in which Dinamo reduce their deficit, but in the end of the first all signs seem green for an all-German final tomorrow. But stranger things have happened in handball, though the Romanian side need to work on their attack efficiency, which lags a staggering 30 per cent behind Flensburg's.

15:32

When everything goes your way, shots like those from Mads Mensah Larsen go in as well, for sure...

15:28

Xavi Pascual calling his first team timeout. Dinamo have dropped behind seven (15:8) at the 23 minute mark, so this is getting worrying for the Spanish coach and his ambitious Romanian side. Is there a way to turn this around?

15:24

This first semi-final dance has been going on for 20 minutes now and Flensburg lead 12:8. Their right wing Johan Hansen leads the scoring with three goals.

15:09

Flensburg have settled the quicker of the two teams, and as we reach the eight-minute mark, it is Kay Smits who puts the German side 7:4 up.

15:05

Positively remarkable to see Kay Smits starting for Flensburg. The Dutch international was out with a heart issue since last December, missed the Men's EHF EURO 2024 with the Netherlands, and only returned to training with the team a week ago. What impact can he have? At least another confidence boost for Flensburg.

15:01

Oh yes, we are off and running! The first semi-final here at Barclays Arena has begun.

38 seconds and Flensburg open the scoring at these EHF Finals though Mads Mensah Larsen, 1:0, just the fiery started promised by the opening ceremony:

20240525 ELM Finals Gallery 8
20240525 ELM Finals Gallery 9
20240525 ELM Finals Gallery 10
20240525 ELM Finals Gallery 11
20240525 ELM Finals Gallery 12
20240525 ELM Finals Gallery 13
14:50

Ten minutes left... a spectacular opening show and then we are rolling!

Remember you can watch it all live on EHFTV, or on you local or regional broadcaster. Enjoy!

14:41

Ten years after their EHF Champions League triumph, Flensburg have impressed this EHF European League season especially with their attacking play. It has been goals galore in most of their matches; just look at the main round when they won all four matches by at least a 10-goal difference. It is what their hashtag on social media says: no limits.

Or are Dinamo going to draw the red line for Flensburg this afternoon?

14:33

What a day for Xavi Pasual. He won over 60 trophies during his reign at Barça, and now in his third season with Dinamo, he has led the Romanian club to their first European semi-final in 20 years. Can they take the next step and upset Flensburg, the team that had to travel just 160 kilometres to get here?

Pascual said that qualifying for the EHF Finals has already been an honour and that Dinamo "will see" what happens at this "German cup" event... but don't get fooled here: they want to win this, period.

14:22

You can find the two teams on the official EHF match page. A quick scan of both lists learns that Dinamo's Luka Cindric is the most notable absentee this afternoon. The Croatian star, who was reunited this season with his former coach at Barça, Xavi Pascual, took part in the media call yesterday and is in the arena with the team, but apparently not fit enough to play. 

14:00

One hour until throw-off! Let's have a closer look at both teams, Flensburg and Dinamo:

  • SG Flensburg-Handewitt are the only group winners from the main round that have made it to the EHF Finals.
  • In the main round, the German side won all four matches by at least 10 goals.
  • They had two one-goal defeats this season: in the group match at Kadetten Schaffhausen, and in the quarter-final at home against IK Sävehof – after they had already won the away leg 41:30.
  • On average, Flensburg have scored 37.3 goals per match this EHF European League season; they have scored 40 or more goals in five of their 12 matches.
  • Flensburg are the only club that has won four different EHF trophies, with a chance to add a fifth this season: EHF Cup in 1997; City Cup in 1999; Cup Winners’ Cup in 2001 and 2012; and EHF Champions League in 2014.
  • Last season, Flensburg hosted but did not play the EHF Finals following a home defeat against Spanish side Fraikin BM. Granollers in the quarter-finals.

  • Dinamo Bucuresti are the only team that won all four knockout matches – and all against Danish teams: in the play-offs against Bjerringbro-Silkeborg, and in the quarter-finals against Skjern Håndbold.
  • Dinamo have lost four times this season – twice against the same two teams: against Füchse Berlin in the group matches, and against Sporting CP in the main round.
  • The Romanian side appears in their first European semi-final in 20 years; in 2003/04, they lost to BM. Altea in the semi-final of the EHF Cup; their only final was in the Challenge Cup 2000/01.
  • Right wing Andrii Akimenko heads into the EHF Finals as the competition’s top scorer with 83 goals.
  • Goalkeeper Vladimir Cupara leads the goalkeeper standings with 153 saves.
  • Dinamo scored the highest number of goals in an EHF European League match this season, when they beat HC Izvidac 52:24 in the group matches.

20240525 ELM Finals Gallery 7
20240525 ELM Finals Gallery 2
20240525 ELM Finals Gallery 3
20240525 ELM Finals Gallery 4
20240525 ELM Finals Gallery 5
20240525 ELM Finals Gallery 6
13:30

The two teams that get the action underway have arrived in the arena: Flensburg and Dinamo start their final preparations and warm-up ahead of the throw-off of the first semi-final at 15:00 CEST.

The teams have no long history of duels in European club competitions, as they only met each other two seasons ago – in the EHF Champions League, when Flensburg clearly won both duels by seven and eight goals, respectively. 

12:47

Before we dive into the two semi-finals today, let's have a quick look at the venue here in Hamburg. The court at Barclays Arena looks all fine as the finishing touches are given before the teams and the fans arrive. It is the third time the EHF Finals Men take place in Germany, but the first time in Hamburg – after Mannheim in 2021 and Flensburg in 2023.

The choice to opt for a neutral venue, so without one club having home advantage, has opened new opportunities for EHF Marketing, the marketing arm of the European Handball Federation and the entity behind the organisation of the EHF Finals, to attract fans and sponsors alike. And those efforts are bearing fruit:

Barclays Arena (6)
EHF European League

First EHF Finals in Hamburg enjoy overwhelming interest from…

MEDIA RELEASE: Marketing efforts on track as thousands of supports are ready to create an electrifying atmosphere at the EHF Finals Men next…

3 days ago

12:17

"It's time" says this posting on the official EHF European League X channel. How true! The last weekend of EHF European League action in the 2023/24 season is about to start. Two weeks after Storhamar Handball Elite won the women's edition of the EHF Finals in Graz, we are about to find out our men's champions at the EHF Finals in Hamburg.

Just over two-and-a-half hours to go and Flensburg and Dinamo will get the action underway here at Barclays Arena. Don't go anywhere!

12:00

Guten Tag aus Hamburg!

Only four more matches and we know the EHF European League Men 2023/24 champions... welcome to the live blog covering the two semi-finals at the EHF Finals Men 2024 on Saturday!

A lot has been said in the build-up to this event, a lot has been analysed, a lot predicted – but we have finally reached the time to really find out who is going to reach Sunday's final. With Flensburg against Dinamo and Löwen against Füchse, we have two great matches coming up today. You can read all about them in the semi-final preview from EHF journalist Björn Pazen:

20240430 Flensburg Sävehof IAJ31640
EHF European League

German trio and Dinamo in Hamburg trophy showdown

PREVIEW: The EHF Finals Men 2024 takes place on neutral ground at the Barclays Arena with one Romanian club among three local sides fighting…

3 days ago
20240525 ELM Finals Review
