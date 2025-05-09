Faroe Islands’ unique conditions to achieve the unexpected

“We went into this qualification group with a lot of wishes and dreams of going to another, the second, European Championship,” says coach Peter Bredsdorff-Larsen.

“We had a great experience in ‘24 in Berlin, with 5,000 spectators from the Faroe Islands, so we had a great experience and great memories and, really, we all want to go back. And so, of course, we went into this qualification round with a lot of dreams and a lot of expectations also. We knew that this would be a tough group, but also a group that we had positive thoughts about and thought that we will be able to compete.”

The 2026 qualifiers have seen the Faroe Islands’ most successful campaign at this stage, with three wins, one draw and one defeat. In 2024, on the path to their debut EHF EURO, they won twice and lost four times — a record that was enough to secure them a place as one of the best third-ranked sides. The first victory on that occasion came in round 3, and both wins were taken at home. This time around, the Faroe Islands started off with a win and, in round 4, celebrated their first away victory ever in this phase, beating the Netherlands 32:31. The victory against Kosovo was also played away.

At the Men’s EHF EURO 2024, the Faroe Islands were knocked out in the preliminary round, but their defeats were narrow, and they memorably secured a draw versus Norway. The losses were to Slovenia and Poland — two sides vastly more experienced at major tournaments, with steady histories of participation in the EHF EURO.

Not many national teams manage to take it to the biggest squads on their first go at a major event. The Faroe Islands’ recent record speaks to characteristics that make the side unique, including a visible mentality where doubt is completely cast aside and self-assuredness wins.

“We are very happy with the development of the team on several areas — on all areas I would say,” says Bredsdorff-Larsen.