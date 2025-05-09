Eight tickets left for Men's EHF EURO 2026 ahead of final qualifiers

Round 6 in the Men's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers Phase 2 will offer excitement like never before all across the continent, with 16 matches throwing off together at 18:00 CEST on Sunday, 11 May, with eight places at the final tournament still up for grabs.

The highlight match of the final round will be played in Tórshavn as the Faroe Islands host Ukraine in group 6, but the race for the four best third-ranked teams promises to be thrilling as well.