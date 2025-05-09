Eight tickets left for Men's EHF EURO 2026 ahead of final qualifiers

09 May 2025, 13:00

Round 6 in the Men's EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers Phase 2 will offer excitement like never before all across the continent, with 16 matches throwing off together at 18:00 CEST on Sunday, 11 May, with eight places at the final tournament still up for grabs.

The highlight match of the final round will be played in Tórshavn as the Faroe Islands host Ukraine in group 6, but the race for the four best third-ranked teams promises to be thrilling as well.

GROUP 1

Slovenia vs Estonia

Sunday 11 May, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • the qualified hosts are unbeaten on their home court and are one of only three national teams with a perfect record in the EHF EURO 2026 Gualifiers so far
  • Uroš Zorman decided to name a squad with no fewer than 10 newcomers to the national team for the matches against Lithuania and Estonia, in order to give a chance to new players and rest Slovenia's key men
  • despite boasting a squad with many fresh faces, the Slovenians came away victorious from the trip to Vilnius as Tarik Mlivic and Tim Cokan scored six goals each in the win (31:28) against Lithuania in round 5
  • Slovenia secured a close win (29:28) against Estonia in the reverse fixture with Domen Makuc being the match's top scorer with 13 goals in Tallinn
  • Estonia are sitting bottom of group 1 with zero points and with no chance of making it to the final tournament, while Slovenia are destined to finish in first place

20250509 EURO Q Quotes EST
We lost our aggression when we played against North Macedonia. If you play the ball out and don't throw it in, it's hard to get aggressive. When we throw it in, the emotion is different, the fight is different. You need confidence, a little luck and success, and the game is definitely different.
Martin Noodla
Head coach, Estonia

North Macedonia vs Lithuania

Sunday 11 May, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • the Macedonians ended an unwanted three-match losing run in all competitions with a convincing win (36:17) against Estonia in round 5 in Tallinn
  • it is a straight clash to decide the second place in group 1, as the Red and Yellows are on four points in third place, while Lithuania sit in second place with six points; if the Macedonians are to leapfrog the Lithuanians into second, the former need to secure a three-goal win at the Jane Sandanski Arena in Skopje
  • Kiril Lazarov's coaching staff is bolstered by the addition of the legendary former player, Stole Stoilov, who has joined the national team as an assistant coach
  • the talented playmaker, Marko Mitev is set to miss the match due to a long-term injury and Igor Gjorgiev, Martin Velkovski, Marko Stojkovikj and Cvetan Kuzmanoski are also side-lined
  • Lithuania surprised the Lazarov's squad in the reverse fixture with veteran Aidenas Malasinskas leading the Lithuanians to a win (29:27) by scoring eight goals in Vilnius
  • Gintaras Savukynas' squad was on a three-match winning streak in the EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers, but Slovenia put an end to the run with a victory (31:28) in round 5 in the Lithuanian capital

GROUP 2

Hungary vs Finland

Sunday 11 May, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • José Maria Rodriguez's Hungary is one of only five undefeated teams in the EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers
  • Hungary secured a place at EHF EURO 2026 with a ruthless win (39:24) against Slovakia in round 5 in Hlohovec, as Bence Imre and Tamás Papp scored five goals each
  • the Magyars have never been beaten by Finland in their history, and Hungary recorded a dominant win (32:23) in the reverse fixture in Vantaa
  • Gergö Fazekas is currently the top assist maker in the EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers, as the talented centre back is leading the charts with 26 assists, averaging five assists per match
  • Finland suffered a defeat (28:33) to Montenegro in round 5 in Vantaa and Ola Lindgren's squad will need to secure a positive result in Nagykanizsa in order to bolster their chances of making it to the final tournament as one of the best third-ranked teams

Montenegro vs Slovakia

Sunday 11 May, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • the Golden Lions booked a ticket for EHF EURO 2026 with a win (33:28) against Finland in round 5, led by Branko Vujovic who scored seven goals in Vantaa
  • Didier Dinart's squad will finish in second place in group 2 as Montenegro can't leapfrog Hungary into first due to a poorer head-to-head record between the pair
  • the Montenegrins recorded a win (38:35) in the reverse fixture in Kosice and Slovakia's last victory against Montenegro dates back to 2011
  • Slovakia are on a six-match losing run in all competitions and are sitting bottom in group 2 with zero points and without a chance of securing a place at the final tournament

GROUP 3

Iceland vs Georgia

Sunday 11 May, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • the Icelanders are on an impressive four-match winning streak in all competitions and have lost only once this calendar year from nine matches played
  • Snorri Steinn Guðjónsson's squad booked a ticket to EHF EURO 2026 as early as round 4, the first national team to do so
  • Iceland are one of only three national teams with a perfect record in the EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers
  • Georgia joined Iceland in securing a place with a win (29:26) against Greece in round 5; Tite Kalandadze's squad will play at the European Championship for only the second time in their history
  • Iceland recorded a comfortable win (30:25) against Georgia in the reverse fixture with Viktor Hallgrímsson and Ómar Ingi Magnusson instrumental in Tbilisi
  • the Georgians are destined to finish in second place with Iceland topping group 3

Greece vs Bosnia Herzegovina

Sunday 11 May, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Greece are on a four-match losing run in the EHF EURO 2026 qualifiers and their last win dates back to November last year
  • Georgios Zaravinas' squad held a half-time lead against Georgia in round 5 in Tbilisi, but ended up losing the match, which might prove crucial in the race to reach the final tournament as one of the best third-ranked teams
  • the Greeks suffered a narrow loss (22:23) to Bosnia Herzegovina in the reverse fixture as Benjamin Buric recorded a 35 per cent of save efficiency in Cazin
  • Bosnia Herzegovina are on a three-match losing run in the EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers, currently sitting in third place ahead of the final round
  • Damir Doborac's squad suffered a defeat (25:34) to Iceland in round 5 in Sarajevo, which significantly lowered their chances of making it to the final tournament ahead of the final round
  • Greece won two of the past three matches against Bosnia Herzegovina in all competitions

GROUP 4

Spain vs Latvia

Sunday 11 May, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • the Spaniards booked a ticket for the EHF EURO 2026 by winning 33:29 against Italy in round 5 in Fasano with Aleix Gómez displaying an offensive masterclass, scoring six goals from as many attempts
  • Spain secured a dominant win (38:29) against Latvia in the reverse fixture with Daniel Fernandez Jimenez scoring eight goals in Jelgava
  • Latvia are on a six-match losing run in all competitions and their last win dates back to early January last year
  • the Latvians are yet to pick up a single point in group 4 and thus, will not be booking a ticket for the final tournament
  • Davor Cutura Medic's squad displayed a very good performance against Serbia in round 5 and was very close to securing a surprising draw, which is encouraging ahead of the final round

20241106 ESP ITA Simonemengon

Serbia vs Italy

Sunday 11 May, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Serbia's form has varied in the EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers as the Eagles have been bouncing between wins and defeats (WLWLW) since round 1
  • Dalibor Cutura's squad got back to winning ways with an important victory (27:26) against Latvia in Jelgava in round 5, but the Serbians displayed an unconvincing performance and only secured the points in the dying minutes of the match
  • it's a direct duel for second place in group 4 as both Serbia and Italy are on six points, but the latter sit in second due to a better overall goal difference ahead of the final round
  • Serbia suffered a surprising defeat (30:31) to Italy in the reverse fixture as Mikael Helmersson & co. successfully mounted a second half comeback in Fasano and shocked the handball world

20250509 EURO Q Quotes ITA
On Sunday in Serbia we will play all our cards to qualify for the EHF EURO. In Kraljevo, a warm atmosphere will await us — certainly difficult, it will perhaps remind us of a year ago in Podgorica. It will be a tough match, but we will do our best to gain a historical qualification.
Andrea Parisini
Line player, Italy

GROUP 5

Croatia vs Luxembourg

Sunday 11 May, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • Croatia are already confirmed as winners of this group with a spotless record of five victories
  • the only previous time the Croatians won all their qualifiers was for the EHF EURO 2012 in Serbia – and they are the clear favourites to repeat that after the 35:25 in the reverse fixture; the first ever meeting of the two sides
  • Luxembourg took their only points so far by winning at Belgium; their goal is to finish third to secure a spot in the EHF EURO 2028 qualifiers
  • in round 5, Luxembourg lost 22:35 at home against Czechia, while Croatia beat Belgium with almost the same result (34:22)

Czechia vs Belgium

Sunday 11 May, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • the new Czech coaching duo of Daniel Kubes and Michal Bruna have accomplished their mission to qualify for the EHF EURO 2026 thanks to a clear 35:22 win at Luxembourg in the previous round
  • with six points to their name, the Czechs are confirmed as runners-up; they won the reverse fixture 31:15, while Belgium lost their round 5 match 22:34 at Croatia
  • Czechia have won all three previous clashes with Belgium
  • like Luxembourg, Belgium have two points on their account, and if both finish on equal points, Belgium finish ahead thanks to winning the direct encounter by an aggregate of seven goals

Fotoreza NED UKR 2E Helft 7

GROUP 6

Highlight Match: Faroe Islands vs Ukraine

Sunday 11 May, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • for the second consecutive time after 2024, the Faroes have qualified for an EHF EURO final tournament after winning 25:20 in Kosovo on Thursday; two years ago, they were among the best third-ranked teams
  • with seven points to their total, the team from North Atlantic will finish no lower than second, and depending on the Dutch result on Sunday, a draw against Ukraine could be enough for Faroe Islands to finish top of their group
  • Ukraine were not given a chance against the Netherlands on Thursday, losing 20:35
  • with four points to their name, including two from the 35:32 against the Faroe Islands in the reverse fixture, Ukraine cannot finish in first or second position anymore, but still can hope to be among the four best third-ranked teams
  • a win at Torshavn could potentially take Ukraine to their eighth appearance at EHF EURO final tournaments
  • Faroe Islands have won only two of seven previous encounters against Ukraine, those were the two most recent encounters

20250509 EURO Q Quotes FAR
We are through to the EURO, but this is about the first place in the group. At home, with our fans — let’s make it a celebration. Play freely. Enjoy it.
Pauli Jacobsen
Goalkeeper, Faroe Islands

Netherlands vs Kosovo

Sunday 11 May, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • thanks to the Faroes' victory in Kosovo and a clear win against Ukraine, the Netherlands have booked their ticket to an EHF EURO final tournament for the fourth-straight time since 2020
  • after a lacklustre start with only one win in four matches, the Netherlands showed a completely different face in round 5 with the 35:20 against Ukraine, as Bobby Schagen, Niels Versteijnen, Luc Steins and Dani Baiens scored six times each
  • currently, Netherlands are ranked second on six points and have the better record in their direct encounters against Ukraine, which means they cannot drop to the third position – in contrast, if Faroe Islands lose and the Dutch win, they top the group
  • the reverse fixture against Kosovo was a rollercoaster ride, as the Dutch side first turned a four-goal deficit around, led 33:31 and finally back-to-back strikes from Drilon Tahirukaj levelled the final scores (33:33)
  • for more than 50 minutes, Kosovo showed a strong performance against Faroe Islands on Thursday, but remain on three points after the 20:25 defeat, but can finish third, if they win and Ukraine lose

GROUP 7

Germany vs Türkiye

Sunday 11 May, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • thanks to a fortunate 32:32 draw at Switzerland, Germany not only secured an EHF EURO 2026 ticket and top spot in group 7, but also extended their series of unbeaten EHF EURO qualifiers to 25, last losing in May 2015
  • top goalkeeper Andreas Wolff, who secured the point in Switzerland, will be rested against Türkiye
  • while Germany secured their 16th EHF EURO participation, Türkiye will again be made to wait for their debut at the European Championships
  • the Turkish side showed brave performances against Switzerland, but still are on zero points, with their only defeat by a significant margin the 29:36 against Germany on home soil
  • it is only the third time both sides face each other; Germany won both previous encounters

Austria vs Switzerland

Sunday 11 May, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • the neighbours' showdown is a do-or-die battle for second position in this group
  • Austria and Switzerland are equal on six points, with two wins each against Türkiye, a draw against Germany and a draw in the reverse fixture (29:29)
  • with those two points, the eventual loser of this match has a good chance to qualify as one of the four best third-ranked teams
  • the unlucky Swiss team let a win against Germany slip from their hands on Wednesday, conceding the equaliser on the buzzer, while Austria took an expected 34:29 win at Türkiye in round 5
  • both sides count on strong, German league goalkeepers; Nikola Portner (Switzerland/49 saves so far) and Constantin Möstl (Austria/29)
  • it is the last match for Ales Pajovic as Austrian coach; in future, he will only focus on the German club SG Flensburg-Handewitt, which he took over in January. Pajovic’s successor will be Spaniard Iker Romero

GROUP 8

Poland vs Romania

Sunday 11 May, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • in round 5, Poland sensationally lost 33:31 away in Israel, meaning they lose the head-to-head with the Israeils following the draw at home
  • on four points, they are level with Israel and need to beat Romania to remain in the race for their 12th EHF EURO participation – but even a victory might not be enough, if Israel beat Portugal
  • on the other hand, Romania surprisingly beat Portugal 28:24 in round 4 to climb to second position with five points
  • 13 goals from centre back Daniel Stanciuc and ten saves by goalkeeper Ionut Iancu kept Romania’s flame of hope burning for a second consecutive EHF EURO participation
  • a draw is already enough for Romania, as they won their head-to-head against Israel
  • Poland won the reverse fixture closely, 28:27, when goalkeeper Adam Morawski produced 14 saves; the overall balance of both sides includes six Romanian wins and four victories for Poland

315A5174
Romania is a very demanding and underrated opponent. They play an interesting style of handball, which we saw in the first match we played against them in Romania.

Now we will play at home and we want to show that we are the favourites and that we are the better team, although we know it won't be an easy match. The most important thing is to focus on ourselves and play our own game.
Michal Daszek
Right wing, Poland

Israel vs Portugal

Sunday 11 May, 18:00 CEST, live on EHFTV

  • having booking their EHF EURO ticket after round 4, Portugal were defeated by Romania in round 5 – but still secured the top spot due to Poland’s defeat against Israel
  • as in rounds 3 and 4, the Costa brothers, Martim and Francisco, were not part of the Portuguese squad in Romania
  • Israel need to win and hope for a Romanian defeat to finish second in group 8 and clinch their second ever EHF EURO berth after 2002
  • after winning their first three duels with Portugal until 1988, Israel were defeated in the last five encounters, including the 36:23 in the reverse fixture
  • the match will be played in Constanta, Romania – therefore, both sides do not have to travel, as they played their round 5 matches there

POL ISR Fot Pawel Bejnarowicz 65

Photos © Paweł Bejnarowicz, FotoReza, JLRECIO, FOTO Wagner / Alexander Wagner

