Last eight teams secure Men's EHF EURO 2026 tickets

Austria vs Switzerland 34:33 (16:15)

What a match, and what an outcome for both sides. After a highly intense duel, Austria took second place in the group, but Switzerland will join their neighbours at the EHF EURO 2026 as one of the four best third-ranked teams. After nine goals against Germany on Wednesday, Swiss wing Noam Leopold was again on fire in Graz, scoring six of his seven goals before the break. After a 4:1 start, Austria allowed their neighbours to level the result for the first time at 9:9 in the 19th minute. Although the hosts were constantly ahead afterwards, Switzerland stuck with them and as the second half began, grabbed their chance to pull ahead 18:16. But then Austria shut up their goal, defended extremely well and scored in a series of counterattacks: their 6:0 run for the 22:18 lead in the 40th minute was crucial and while Switzerland produced a 3:0 run in the last couple of minutes, the clock had run out. In his last match as Austria’s national team coach, Ales Pajovic steered his side to the EHF EURO.