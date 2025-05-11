Last eight teams secure Men's EHF EURO 2026 tickets
The last eight tickets to the Men's EHF EURO 2026 were secured on Sunday night as phase 2 of the Qualifiers came to an end.
North Macedonia, Serbia, Austria and Poland all booked their places in the final tournament by finishing second in their groups. Meanwhile Romania, Italy, Switzerland and Ukraine are confirmed as the four best third-placed teams, and will also head to the final tournament in Denmark, Norway and Sweden next year.
Honestly, before the start of the qualifiers for the EHF EURO 2026, we didn't expect six wins and thus a perfect result. But in the first two qualifying cycles, we did what was necessary. In the last one, we were also able to give a chance to the younger generation of Slovenian handball players. I think this is an excellent thing for our future. I'm happy for that.
Slovenia are a very strong team, so we had to prepare for them primarily from a tactical standpoint. At the beginning, we played too fast, made mistakes and missed some important opportunities. We are not satisfied with the result, but I believe we played a very good and smart game.
I am very proud that I can be the captain of the national team today for the first time. The youngsters already know our system well, so we have a good cooperation on the field. We won our group with an unbeaten campaign and it was important for us.
We started the game quite well, but Hungary are a way better team than us, they built a bigger difference and won with confidence. We reached four points in this qualification series, more than previously. We have a young team with a good coach, I hope we will be better and better.
The players had full availability, which gave us the opportunity to rotate frequently and secure a comfortable victory. There is clear progress since the start of these qualifiers. We showed our strength and now we await the draw, after which we will begin preparing for our opponents at the EHF EURO 2026.
What I take away from this is the concentration and focus of the boys. I've asked for this in this qualifiers, both here at home and at the away games. In all the games, except maybe the first game against Bosnia and Herzegovina, we started extremely strong. I just feel that people show up focused on these tasks.
We had one of the toughest groups. We only lost one game, achieved great results, and what better way to end the phase than in Huesca, where I played, and I’m very grateful to the fans for their support and for how everything turned out. We only have words of gratitude for the fans, and we hope to come back soon.
Congratulations to Spain on their victory. For us, the game felt very long; after the exceptional match earlier this week against Serbia, where the team gave everything, today we couldn't compete against Spain. We have a young team and this is a long-term process.
I would like to congratulate these great guys who deservedly qualified for the European Championship. In the first half, we had a little problem with the execution, but in the second half we made up for it with the help of the great Vladimir Cupara and Lazar Kukic, who showed that he is the brain of the game of this generation. I have to praise the players in defence because when they attack you one on one for 60 minutes, it is extremely demanding. I am very satisfied that we are again in a big competition, which was the goal.
This was a very difficult and demanding match. Both teams played at a high level and demanded that their opponents give their best. The crowd gave Serbia a boost in the second half, but also a great goalkeeper against whom we missed 17 shots in the second half. Nevertheless, we are celebrating, after 28 years we returned to the European Championship and we cannot be dissatisfied.
We didn't have enough concentration. But I was quite happy with how we played, especially with the defence and Dominik Kuzmanovic was really good at the beginning, but our shooting was not good enough. I was happy with how we played, but the shooting wasn't good enough.
We knew it would be very hard against Croatia, but we tried our best to make the ball go fast and to defend hard against them, At the beginning it worked well, but as the match went along, we were losing strength. But we are happy with the game and how we played.
Mentally it was tough, we had to get into the game and we did. From my point of view it was not difficult to motivate the team. It's an honour to play for the national team in front of such a big crowd. It wasn't hard. But we had some mental mistakes. Our biggest problem was our efficiency in attack.
A very difficult match. The Czechs have small and fast players, we played with the players we currently have because we had a lot of injuries. The team played well together. Maybe if we didn't make mistakes we would have done something but it was very difficult, we played a good game.
This was out of this world! Our fans really carry us and give us an extra gear. This has been a fantastic qualification tournament for us and our team just keeps on getting better.
We knew that this was going to be a difficult game. The Faroe Islands have a very strong fan support and home ground and this was an amazing atmosphere. We are not so happy about our game, but we are very happy that we came through and qualified.
I’m pleased we took four points in the last two games. I think we were playing quite good. That is making me happy for the future. This game was a little bit tough in the beginning but overall we are pleased and looking forward to playing the European championships.
We played well for the first 20 minutes. We were more focused than the last match against the Faroe Islands. But the match against the Netherlands, I live in Belgium and I know all the players, but we tried to get a better result, but the result didn't follow because Holland is stronger.