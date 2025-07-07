Court of Handball issues decisions

Fines for Poland, Croatia and Estonia

Disciplinary proceedings were opened against the National Federations of Croatia and Poland because no representative of said federations was present at the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 Workshop which took place following the final tournament draw in May in Billund, Denmark.

The participation was mandatory and as result the Court of Handball has imposed a fine of €1500 each on the two federations.

A fine of €2000 has been imposed on the Estonian Handball Association for not having complied with the EHF Coaches Licensing requirements. Half of the fine is imposed on a suspended basis.

The association had failed to register a coach who held a proper coaching license under the Rinck Convention for the Women’s EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers Phase 1 tournament which took place in March 2025 in Tuzla, Bosnia Herzegovina.

HC Izvidac, AEK Athens and Dunarea Braila fined

Following issues with spectator behaviour at the EHF European Cup Men semi-final between HC Izvidac and AEK Athens HC, scheduled on 26 April 2025, disciplinary proceedings were opened due to unauthorised entry onto the playing court by both teams.

Furthermore, the supporters of HC Izvidac had thrown multiple objects onto the court during the match.

The Court of Handball imposed a fine of €3500 each on HC Izvidac and AEK Athens. In addition, a fine of €4000 has been imposed on HC Izvidac due to the improper and dangerous behavior of the spectators.

In a similar case of spectator issues, the Romanian club of H.C. Dunarea Braila has been fined €4000.

After the end of the EHF European League quarter-finals, H.C. Dunarea Braila vs. Ikast Håndbold, in March this year water was spilled on the referees by a Braila supporter of H.C. Dunarea Braila.

Hence, the Court of Handball imposed the said fine on Braila for the improper behaviour of its supporters.

In all cases appeals may be filed within seven days of the decision.