09 May 2025, 15:00

It is decision day in the Men’s EHF EURO 2026 Qualifiers! Eight spots at the final tournament in Denmark, Norway, and Sweden are still open ahead of the 16 matches to be played in the concluding round 6 on Sunday at 18:00 CEST. Here is an overview per group of the teams that have already qualified, and what other teams need to do to follow them.

GROUP 1

Confirmed: SLO (1), EST (4)

To be decided:

  • if MKD win by 2 goals, they are 2nd, otherwise 3rd
  • if LTU win, draw, or lose by 1 goal, they are 2nd, otherwise 3rd

GROUP 2

Confirmed: HUN (1), MNE (2), FIN (3), SVK (4)

To be decided: —

GROUP 3

Confirmed: ISL (1), GEO (2)

To be decided: GRE or BIH to finish 3rd*

GROUP 4

Confirmed: LAT (4), ESP qualified but with no fixed position

To be decided:
•    if ITA draw or win, they are 2nd, otherwise 3rd
•    if SRB win, they are 1st or 2nd, otherwise 3rd
•    ITA or SRB to finish 3rd*

GROUP 5

Confirmed: CRO (1), CZE (2)

To be decided: BEL or LUX to finish 3rd*
 
GROUP 6

Confirmed: FAR and NED both qualified but with no fixed position

To be decided: UKR or KOS to finish 3rd*

GROUP 7

Confirmed: GER (1), TUR (4)

To be decided:
•    if AUT play draw or win, they are 2nd, otherwise 3rd
•    if SUI win, they are 2nd, otherwise 3rd
•    AUT or SUI to finish 3rd*

GROUP 8

Confirmed: POR (1)

To be decided: ROU, POL, ISR to finish 2nd/3rd*

* Due to the very high number of possibilities, no calculations for the ranking of third-placed teams are published. The four best third-ranked teams from the eight groups will be confirmed by the EHF shortly after all the matches have been completed on Sunday.

