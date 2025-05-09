GROUP 1
Confirmed: SLO (1), EST (4)
To be decided:
- if MKD win by 2 goals, they are 2nd, otherwise 3rd
- if LTU win, draw, or lose by 1 goal, they are 2nd, otherwise 3rd
GROUP 2
Confirmed: HUN (1), MNE (2), FIN (3), SVK (4)
To be decided: —
GROUP 3
Confirmed: ISL (1), GEO (2)
To be decided: GRE or BIH to finish 3rd*
GROUP 4
Confirmed: LAT (4), ESP qualified but with no fixed position
To be decided:
• if ITA draw or win, they are 2nd, otherwise 3rd
• if SRB win, they are 1st or 2nd, otherwise 3rd
• ITA or SRB to finish 3rd*
GROUP 5
Confirmed: CRO (1), CZE (2)
To be decided: BEL or LUX to finish 3rd*
GROUP 6
Confirmed: FAR and NED both qualified but with no fixed position
To be decided: UKR or KOS to finish 3rd*
GROUP 7
Confirmed: GER (1), TUR (4)
To be decided:
• if AUT play draw or win, they are 2nd, otherwise 3rd
• if SUI win, they are 2nd, otherwise 3rd
• AUT or SUI to finish 3rd*
GROUP 8
Confirmed: POR (1)
To be decided: ROU, POL, ISR to finish 2nd/3rd*
* Due to the very high number of possibilities, no calculations for the ranking of third-placed teams are published. The four best third-ranked teams from the eight groups will be confirmed by the EHF shortly after all the matches have been completed on Sunday.