GROUP 1

Confirmed: SLO (1), EST (4)

To be decided:

if MKD win by 2 goals, they are 2nd, otherwise 3rd

if LTU win, draw, or lose by 1 goal, they are 2nd, otherwise 3rd

GROUP 2

Confirmed: HUN (1), MNE (2), FIN (3), SVK (4)

To be decided: —

GROUP 3

Confirmed: ISL (1), GEO (2)

To be decided: GRE or BIH to finish 3rd*

GROUP 4

Confirmed: LAT (4), ESP qualified but with no fixed position

To be decided:

• if ITA draw or win, they are 2nd, otherwise 3rd

• if SRB win, they are 1st or 2nd, otherwise 3rd

• ITA or SRB to finish 3rd*

GROUP 5

Confirmed: CRO (1), CZE (2)

To be decided: BEL or LUX to finish 3rd*



GROUP 6

Confirmed: FAR and NED both qualified but with no fixed position

To be decided: UKR or KOS to finish 3rd*

GROUP 7

Confirmed: GER (1), TUR (4)

To be decided:

• if AUT play draw or win, they are 2nd, otherwise 3rd

• if SUI win, they are 2nd, otherwise 3rd

• AUT or SUI to finish 3rd*

GROUP 8

Confirmed: POR (1)

To be decided: ROU, POL, ISR to finish 2nd/3rd*

* Due to the very high number of possibilities, no calculations for the ranking of third-placed teams are published. The four best third-ranked teams from the eight groups will be confirmed by the EHF shortly after all the matches have been completed on Sunday.