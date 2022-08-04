First M18 EHF Championship ready for throw-off in Israel

The schedule of Younger Age Category events sees no less than 38 European men’s under-18 national teams competing across four events soon.

The best-ranked 16 teams appear at the M18 EHF EURO 2022 in Montenegro, which starts today (Thursday). And 22 other teams will try their luck at three M18 EHF Championships 2022 next week – in Israel, Latvia, and Romania, respectively.

The M18 EHF Championship 2022 in Israel opens Sunday with three matches in the preliminary round, as seven participating teams are hopeful to make it all the way to the final on Saturday 13 August:

group A: Netherlands, Czech Republic, Greece

group B: Israel, Lithuania, Bulgaria, Georgia

The preliminary round will be played on Sunday, Monday, and Wednesday. The teams finishing first and second in both groups advance to the semi-finals on Friday 12 August, followed by the 5/6 placement match and the medal matches on Saturday 13 August.

All matches of the M18 EHF Championship 2022 in Israel are played in Tel Aviv and will be streamed live on EHFTV.

photo © 2021 Anze Malovrh / kolektiff