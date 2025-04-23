Draw determines qualification path to M18 EHF EURO 2026

The five tournaments, each featuring four teams, will be played from Friday 31 October to Sunday 2 November.

The groups were drawn as follows:

Group A: Italy, Romania, Türkiye, Kosovo

Group B: Poland, Switzerland, Latvia, Cyprus

Group C: Montenegro, Ukraine, Slovakia, Netherlands

Group D: North Macedonia, Greece, Finland, Luxembourg

Group E: Czechia, Israel, Lithuania, Estonia

The organising rights were drawn as follows:

First right: Row 3 — Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovakia, Türkiye

Second right: Row 4 — Cyprus, Estonia, Kosovo, Luxembourg, Netherlands

Third right: Row 2 — Greece, Israel*, Romania, Switzerland, Ukraine*

Fourth right: Row 1 — Czechia, Italy, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Poland

*No EHF events are currently being held in Israel or Ukraine, therefore, neither will host their qualification tournament.

The teams ranked first and second at each qualification tournament will progress to the M18 EHF EURO 2026, joining the already qualified sides: Croatia, Denmark, Spain, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Portugal, Sweden, hosts Serbia, Austria, the Faroe Islands, France, Slovenia and Norway. The teams already qualified as well as the seeding for the draw were determined based on the current four-year ranking in the men’s Younger Age Category.

All third-ranked teams at the qualification tournaments as well as the three best fourth-ranked teams will play the M18 EHF Championship I 2026, while the remaining two fourth-ranked sides will play the M18 EHF Championship II 2026.

The M18 EHF EURO 2026 will take place in Serbia between 29 July and 9 August 2026. Sweden are the reigning title holders in this category.