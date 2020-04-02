Fitness and beyond as handball at home continues

As the lockdown to fight the spread of COVID-19 continues, members of the handball community are finding plenty of ways to keep handball in their lives and stay active.

Like ehfTV.com commentator Tom O’Brannagain, who threw down a special #handballathome challenge for EHF Champions League fans – to record themselves acting out Tom’s commentary.

These children accepted the challenge and did an excellent job conveying the emotions.

Also elsewhere people of all ages are continuing to embrace the challenge of keeping fit at home – from youth clubs to VELUX EHF Champions League players.

The #handballathome campaign has made its way to India, where Azad Sports Club in Bangalore have been sharing their players’ at-home workouts.

From the UK, Newcastle Vikings Handball Club shared ideas for a fun family workout.

Speaking of family workouts, some national team players are lucky enough to have a sibling to train with.

That is the case Dutch national team players Kay and Inger Smits, who aim to stay in shape after a great few months that saw Inger win the Women’s World Championship and Kay have a solid debut at the EHF EURO.

But it is not only about keeping handball around by staying fit. We also had a glimpse into the life of a handball photographer with no matches to cover.

From Women’s EHF Cup quarter-finalists CS Gloria 2018 Bistrita-Nasaud, Brazil national team player Mariana Costa shared the important message to stay at home, as well as how she is spending her time.

Polish club Azoty Pulawy gave a shout out to the training buddies helping their players during the lockdown and replacing teammates for fitness workouts.