Fitness and beyond as handball at home continues
Fitness and beyond as handball at home continues
As the lockdown to fight the spread of COVID-19 continues, members of the handball community are finding plenty of ways to keep handball in their lives and stay active.
Like ehfTV.com commentator Tom O’Brannagain, who threw down a special #handballathome challenge for EHF Champions League fans – to record themselves acting out Tom’s commentary.
These children accepted the challenge and did an excellent job conveying the emotions.
This is the last action of the match! It’s a penalty! Show the world your class and shoot it in your living room! ⠀ .⠀ Record yourself over @tom_o_brannagain’s commentary, post it using the hashtag #handballathome and tag @ehfcl ️ ⠀ .⠀ Do it to win exclusive gifts and a great souvenir #ehfclMar 31, 2020 at 10:00am PDT
Also elsewhere people of all ages are continuing to embrace the challenge of keeping fit at home – from youth clubs to VELUX EHF Champions League players.
[2008.] U TRENINGU SU I NAŠE PRINCEZE - 3.dan - srijeda 25.3.2020. ️♂️♂️ Svi za jednog, jedan za sve!!! ❤️️♂️♂️♂️ #koronaout #treningjesve #treniramodoma #handballathome #motivacija #lionsfightback #rukomet #handball #rkgospić #svizajednogjedanzasve #❤️Mar 27, 2020 at 11:26am PDT
The #handballathome campaign has made its way to India, where Azad Sports Club in Bangalore have been sharing their players’ at-home workouts.
From the UK, Newcastle Vikings Handball Club shared ideas for a fun family workout.
No excuses! Keep moving with your roommates, family or on your own!! Marlen, our Vikings Head Coach, gives you some ideas in this video to keep you active that will help both your physical and mental health! Keep playing and having fun staying at your house! And remember kids… eat your veggies!! We are all in this together!! :) #STAYATHOME #VIKINGSSTAYACTIVE #HANDBALLATHOMEMar 31, 2020 at 11:15am PDT
Speaking of family workouts, some national team players are lucky enough to have a sibling to train with.
That is the case Dutch national team players Kay and Inger Smits, who aim to stay in shape after a great few months that saw Inger win the Women’s World Championship and Kay have a solid debut at the EHF EURO.
But it is not only about keeping handball around by staying fit. We also had a glimpse into the life of a handball photographer with no matches to cover.
Life of a handballphotographer during the #quarantine with no handball #stayathome #makevideos #1_5meterdistance #Corona #covid_19 #quarantaine #handballathome @hummel_nederland @handbalinside #handbalfotograaf #handballphotographer #sportphotographer #photographer #fotograaf @handbalnl_heren #hummel #handbalinside @FotoReza #FotoReza @handbal_nl #Netherlands #Nederland @ehfeuro #handbal #balonmano #handball #Handboll #Andebol #håndbold #handballphoto #instahandball #NikonD500 #D500 @nikoneuropeMar 28, 2020 at 7:54am PDT
From Women’s EHF Cup quarter-finalists CS Gloria 2018 Bistrita-Nasaud, Brazil national team player Mariana Costa shared the important message to stay at home, as well as how she is spending her time.
E o perioada grea în care trebuie să ne protejam, dar și să avem răbdare.. ❤️ Deși e departe de cei dragi, e cu gândul la familie, la prieteni dar și la suporteri…Vă îndeamnă pe toți să rămâneți ACASĂ, să fiți responsabili și să nu uitați să faceți mișcare… ⚽️ Mariana continuă să se pregatească în ritm susținut în locuința sa din Bistrița, însă își face timp și pentru o carte bună sau un apel telefonic dat celor dragi. EHF EURO, EHF European Cup, FRH - Federația Română de Handbal #StaiAcasa #CSGloria2018BN #handballathome #Romania #Bistrita #FRH #StayHome #StaySafeMar 30, 2020 at 4:36am PDT
Polish club Azoty Pulawy gave a shout out to the training buddies helping their players during the lockdown and replacing teammates for fitness workouts.
Pokazywaliśmy Wam domowe treningi zawodników @pgnigsuperliga. Często w filmikach widzieliśmy najmłodsze pociechy naszych Superligowców, które pomagały swoim tatusiom. Młodsi koledzy z 1. Ligi też mają swoich pomocników! Zobaczcie sami! #zostańwdomu #handballathome #training #practice #trenujwdomu #1Liga #hometraining #ksazotypulawy #azotypulawy #grupaazoty #handball #handballplayers #pilkareczna #kochamyręcznąMar 31, 2020 at 9:15am PDT