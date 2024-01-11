MANNHEIM - Comments from Romania line player Robert Militaru (ROU) and goalkeeper Ionuț Iancu (ROU), Croatia head coach Goran Perkovac (CRO) and right back Ivan Martinovic (CRO) at media calls on Thursday.

ROMANIA

Robert Militaru (ROU) – line player

On the feeling of being back after 28 years at the Men’s EHF EURO:

“It is certainly something that we envisioned and it was a big objective for us. Now we are here and we want to prove we deserve to be here. It is an amazing feeling and we are just getting ready to play.”

On Romania’s group:

“These are tough matches, with very strong opponents. Spain and Croatia are one of the best teams in the world right now and they will be favourites. But we want to show that we belong here and we made great steps in terms of mentality.”

On their match against Austria:

“We played against them twice in the Qualifiers and lost both matches, but we were close every time. This time around, I think it will be different, a different setting, a different pressure, it is our first game here after a long, long time, so we need to be prepared. We trained very good and we hope to deliver good performances.”

On the first matches at the EHF EURO 2024:

“We saw what happened in Dusseldorf and how many fans were in the stands. I can only say that you feel like a true player, a handball player in the best sense of the word. I think people will come also in Mannheim and we are getting ready for this. It is a fantastic competition, very well-organised, this is why we train every day, to be part of this.”

Ionuț Iancu (ROU) – goalkeeper

On Romania’s comeback after 28 years at the EHF EURO:

“We wanted to be here, we did everything we could and we are getting ready. It is an honour and a responsibility. We want to deliver good matches, good performances and show that some changes were made, especially in terms of mentality.”

On the match against Austria:

“It will be a war. It will be a match in which every team wants to win. We know them well, we played against them and we lost both matches, but here it is different. We will do everything in our power to win and get the two points. It does not matter how, even if we win by a single goal, but we want to win.”

On his responsibility as a goalkeeper:

“I know that this is a very difficult position to play in, I was the best goalkeeper in the first friendly competition we had, the Carpathian trophy, so I just want to continue playing the way I was there and do my best to help the team win the match.”

On the group:

“It is very tough. Spain and Croatia played the final four years ago in Sweden. Austria are also a good team. We are starting as underdogs each match. But if we win a match, then we will prove that we are on the right path, in terms of mentality and team spirit.”

CROATIA

Goran Perkovac (CRO) - head coach

On the feeling of being in Mannheim:

“We are happy to be here, we are excited and have been waiting for this day for a long time. Competitions like EHF EURO are what we work for and what we live for.”

On injury problems ahead of the Men's EHF EURO 2024:

“We had problems with injuries – David Mandic, Josip Šarac, Dominik Kuzmanovic. Some of the players will miss the competition but that is why we had a great number of players in three different preparation phases. That was a good call.

“However, injuries always can mess up with your plans but I know that the players that travelled to Mannheim will give their best on the court. We have a good team and the only important thing is to open the European championship with a good play.”

On their first opponents in Mannheim:

“Spain are experienced, playing in the same system for years. They have the same quality despite some changes. However, I hope on Friday it will be our game.”

Ivan Martinovic (CRO) - right back

On group B being played in Mannheim:

“From the next season, I will live here in Mannheim and play for Rhein-Neckar Löwen. I already know this arena very well as I played many Bundesliga games here. It means a lot to be here and I feel great to be here.”

On the strong support from the Croatian fans at the stands on Friday:

“It means a lot to the whole team to have a huge support from your fans. We heard there will be a lot of Croatians at the stands. The more the better, they will give you an additional impetus. They are our eighth player and their support will be crucial against Spain on Friday.”

On the first opponents, Spain:

“We know who awaits us. They are a great team that plays a long, patient attack while having a good defence with an amazing goalkeeper. We should not put too much pressure on ourselves, we see that can be bad sometimes. We are ready and can't wait for it to start.”