Flash quotes: group C media calls 11 January

MUNICH - Comments from Iceland head coach Snorri Guðjónsson (ISL), centre back Janus Smarason (ISL) and left back Aron Pálmarsson (ISL) at media calls on Thursday.

ICELAND

Snorri Guðjónsson (ISL) – head coach

On the first game against Serbia:

“Full respect. They are a good team. A lot of good players. We have been trying to prepare good for them and I as the coach, we as a team, believe that we have a good plan for the game tomorrow, and we are quite optimistic that we can beat them.”

On the changes he has brought as coach:

“There are always some changes. But I’m not rebuilding a team — it’s not a question of that. Just maybe pushing some buttons; playing a little bit faster. We play aggressive handball, no question about it.

“For me as the new coach, the former coach [Gudmundur Gudmundsson] was my coach in the national team, so I know and I knew it before that I was taking over some good things. So it’s more just to adjust some little things and maybe play a little bit faster.”

On the lessons the team can take from the last EHF EURO:

“You always learn something. I think the players want to be more established — be more and often part of the top teams. But it’s a long tournament. It’s a lot of great teams.

“We are in a tough group, so we just try to stay focused and not think that much what will happen. In the beginning you just need to perform. We need to be ready in the first games, and if not we are on the way home, so our focus is just on the game tomorrow and on the group.”

Janus Smarason (ISL) — centre back

On the feeling in the team before throw-off:

“I think we’re looking good. There’s a lot of excitement now. We’ve been waiting a long time for the tournament to start. Finally it’s here and we can’t wait to start.”

On the development of the Iceland team in the last two years:

“We’re ready to take one step further as a team. Our tempo and counter attacks should hopefully be improving. I think we have something to fetch there. Otherwise, just getting better every game as a team. Hopefully in the end it’s good enough.”

On playing the EURO in Germany, where so many in the squad play club handball:

“The German community, it’s the perfect handball environment, you could say. They know how to do it. They’ve been doing it for a long time, with the tradition. So it’s perfect to play such a big tournament with such wonderful fans.”

Aron Pálmarsson (ISL) — left back

On the feeling in the team before the first game:

“Really good, really good. We just arrived yesterday and it’s a good feeling in the team. We’ve come for the first time into the arena and we’re just focused and concentrated on Serbia obviously. No injuries, no excuses.”

On the hopes for the EHF EURO 2024:

“Our main goal is to get to the Olympic qualifiers. That’s the main thing that we want to achieve, but we also know that if we want to achieve that, we have to be maybe top six, eight, whatever. That’s the first goal that we set.

“Then of course we know, if we get through the group stage and then we have a new goal after that, so we’ll see then.”

On the developments in the teams since the EHF EURO 2022:

“We’re a little bit more experienced. Obviously a new coach, with some new ideas that we are liking very much. But of course we have to execute them on the court. With injuries and stuff like that, it seems like everybody’s really fit. We have a bigger squad than them before and I hope that the coach will use the whole squad.”

On the new ideas from coach Guðjónsson:

“He wants to run a little more; get the game a little bit faster. And then some new things in our offence that I will not share.”