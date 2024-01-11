Last eight teams join EHF EURO 2024 party

In their comeback after 28 years Romania pit sides with a well-known rival from the qualifiers, enthusiastic Austria. The first day of group B will close with a rematch of the EHF EURO 2020 final as Croatia will try to redeem themselves and beat Spain.

In group C, the four teams take the court with very different track records behind them. Iceland target staying among the top teams following a memorable 2022 campaign, while their opponents Serbia have high hopes to improve their position after a disappointing last edition. Montenegro aim to keep climbing the rankings, as their opponents Hungary hope to make up for their shock early exit at the co-hosted EHF EURO 2022.

GROUP B

Austria vs Romania

Friday 12 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV