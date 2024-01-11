Last eight teams join EHF EURO 2024 party

In their comeback after 28 years Romania pit sides with a well-known rival from the qualifiers, enthusiastic Austria. The first day of group B will close with a rematch of the EHF EURO 2020 final as Croatia will try to redeem themselves and beat Spain.
In group C, the four teams take the court with very different track records behind them. Iceland target staying among the top teams following a memorable 2022 campaign, while their opponents Serbia have high hopes to improve their position after a disappointing last edition. Montenegro aim to keep climbing the rankings, as their opponents Hungary hope to make up for their shock early exit at the co-hosted EHF EURO 2022.
GROUP B
Austria vs Romania
Friday 12 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV
- Austria and Romania have never played against each other at the EHF EURO, but in the world championship and EHF EURO qualifications Austria hold a 4:1 win balance
- two of those Austrian wins came in the EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers (36:32 and 35:30)
- one of Austria's most experienced players, Robert Weber, enters his sixth EHF EURO with the team as their top scorer (104 goals)
- Romania are making their comeback to the EHF EURO after 28 years, their last appearance was in 1996 when they finished ninth
- the core of the Romania team are from the domestic league with a number of key players playing in Dinamo Bucuresti and CSM Constanta