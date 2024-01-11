20240111

Last eight teams join EHF EURO 2024 party

EHF / Danijela Vekić & Courtney Gahan
11 January 2024, 11:00

Friday’s action at the Men’s EHF EURO 2024 will feature the last two groups to throw off, with group B in Mannheim and group C in Munich offering plenty of tantalising match-ups.

In their comeback after 28 years Romania pit sides with a well-known rival from the qualifiers, enthusiastic Austria. The first day of group B will close with a rematch of the EHF EURO 2020 final as Croatia will try to redeem themselves and beat Spain.

In group C, the four teams take the court with very different track records behind them. Iceland target staying among the top teams following a memorable 2022 campaign, while their opponents Serbia have high hopes to improve their position after a disappointing last edition. Montenegro aim to keep climbing the rankings, as their opponents Hungary hope to make up for their shock early exit at the co-hosted EHF EURO 2022.

GROUP B

Austria vs Romania
Friday 12 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Austria and Romania have never played against each other at the EHF EURO, but in the world championship and EHF EURO qualifications Austria hold a 4:1 win balance
  • two of those Austrian wins came in the EHF EURO 2024 Qualifiers (36:32 and 35:30)
  • one of Austria's most experienced players, Robert Weber, enters his sixth EHF EURO with the team as their top scorer (104 goals)
  • Romania are making their comeback to the EHF EURO after 28 years, their last appearance was in 1996 when they finished ninth
  • the core of the Romania team are from the domestic league with a number of key players playing in Dinamo Bucuresti and CSM Constanta

Spain vs Croatia
Friday 12 January, 20:30 CET, live on EHFTV

  • the two sides have a long EHF EURO history between them: nine mutual encounters with the first one being played in 1998
  • the last time Croatia and Spain met was in the EHF EURO 2020 final when Spain celebrated their second-ever Euro title (22:20), bursting Croatia's dreams of gold
  • Croatia and Spain are two out of three nations, alongside France, that have been part of all 16 Men's EHF EURO final tournaments
  • Joan Cañellas has been part of the Spanish squad for every EHF EURO since 2012. The longest run for Croatia is that of Domagoj Duvnjak with his first appearance in 2008 until 2020; while he missed the 2022 edition, Croatia's team captain is ready for EHF EURO 2024
  • in six European clubs, seven Spaniards and eight Croatians share the locker room
  • this will be the third out of seven matches in the preliminary round with live audio description for blind and visually impaired fans

GROUP C

Iceland vs Serbia
Friday 12 January, 18:00 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Iceland had a strong campaign at the last EHF EURO, finishing sixth despite being hit hard by Covid cases in the squad. Serbia ranked 14th two years ago
  • both teams have won one medal at the EHF EURO, albeit more than a decade ago – Serbia took silver on home ground in 2012, and Iceland secured bronze in 2010
  • the teams also had the same qualifiers record, winning five out of six games played on the path to the final tournament, although Iceland emerged as top of group 3 while Serbia were second in group 2
  • Iceland’s Ómar Ingi Magnusson was the top scorer of the EHF EURO 2022, with 59 goals, while Viktor Hallgrímsson was named All-star Team goalkeeper. Gisli Kristjansson was named MVP of the last EHF FINAL4 in Cologne
  • The head-to-head record between the sides shows two wins apiece and two draws. This will be the first official mutual match since 2018

20240111 Palmarsson Quote
We just arrived yesterday and it’s a good feeling in the team. We’ve come for the first time into the arena and we’re just focused and concentrated on Serbia obviously. No injuries, no excuses.
Aron Pálmarsson
Left back, Iceland

Hungary vs Montenegro
Friday 12 January, 20:30 CET, live on EHFTV

  • Montenegro reached the final tournament as one of the best third-ranked teams in the qualifiers, while Hungary topped group 6 thanks to five wins in six games
  • Montenegro’s first taste of victory at an EHF EURO came in 2020 in their fifth participation. In 2022, they jumped up the rankings to 11th place — their best ever — after securing three victories
  • Hungary were eliminated in the preliminary round of their home EHF EURO in 2022, finishing with their lowest position ever (15th) and second lowest across their history of participations in major championships
  • this will be only the second clash between the teams. Hungary won the preliminary round encounter at the EHF EURO 2016 by five goals
  • Hungary will play the EHF EURO without stalwart goalkeeper and past captain Roland Mikler, who has been critical in many of the team’s best results. Coach Chema Rodriguez cited health as the reason Mikler chose not to participate in the final tournament

Photo © Uros Hocevar/kolektiff

