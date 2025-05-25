Flash quotes: Maschinensucher EHF Finals 2025 finals

HAMBURG - Comments from Montpellier Handball head coach Érick Mathé (FRA), right back Valentin Porte (FRA), right wing Sebastian Karlsson (SWE) and centre back Diego Simonet (ARG), and SG Flensburg-Handewitt head coach Aleš Pajovič (SLO), line players Johannes Golla (GER) and Lukas Jørgensen (DEN), left wing Emil Jakobsen (DEN) and goalkeeper Kevin Møller (DEN) after SG Flensburg-Handewitt beat Montpellier Handball 32:25 in the Maschinensucher EHF Finals 2025 final; and from THW Kiel head coach Filip Jicha (CZE), right back Emil Madsen (DEN), centre back Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu (FAR) and line player Patrick Wiencek (GER), and MT Melsungen head coach Roberto Parrondo (ESP), left wing Florian Drosten (GER), centre back Eric Balenciaga (ESP) and left wing Ian Barrufet (ESP) after THW Kiel beat MT Melsungen 37:31 in the 3/4 placement match at the Barclays Arena on Sunday.

FINAL: MONTPELLIER HANDBALL vs SG FLENSBURG-HANDEWITT 25:32

Érick Mathé (FRA) – head coach, Montpellier Handball

On the defeat:

“What was missing tonight? A little bit of everything. We had difficulty finding the energy that we had in the semi-final in defence. We were straightaway on the back foot when it came to shooting.

“We attacked fairly well when we found good situations, but we failed too often when faced with their goalkeeper (Kevin Møller).

“I think that the crazy week we’ve had between the French cup against Paris and the semi-final against Kiel, meant we didn’t have much left for this last match.”

On the busy week after winning the French cup:

“Certainly it’s hard to smile, because a defeat is always difficult. But if we look back not very far it’s still a big week. We’ve met three great teams in the course of a week, and that takes a lot of energy. We had to put the cursor very high, especially defensively, and when we get to the third big match it’s true that we were lacking a bit of power.

“But we’re proud of what we’ve done, and we’re proud that the players were convinced they could win the title. 10 months ago we would have thought it was almost impossible to do, so I’m very proud of that change.”

Valentin Porte (FRA) – right back, Montpellier Handball

On the result:

“Of course when you’re beaten you it’s hard to manage the defeat. I’m very happy with this weekend because a final four is always tricky to manage. We’re a team which doesn’t have the habit of playing this every year.

“We prepared very well for the weekend and we prepared very well for the semi-final – also the recovery after the semi-final, the video for this match today, I’m very proud of the guys.

“Now I’m not exactly disappointed – of course I’m disappointed we couldn’t do more. I think we had the cards in hand and the keys to do much more. We played well for perhaps two 10 minutes in the match, we would have liked to put a better face on this final and cause more problems.”

Sebastian Karlsson (SWE) – left wing, Montpellier Handball

On the result:

“We wanted more in this final, so obviously we are disappointed. When the opposite goalkeeper saves almost 20 shots, you have to admit that he was the match winner. We can play whatever tactic or system we wanted, it is impossible to beat a team with such a goalkeeper.

“Right now, it is hard to balance the season, as we are really disappointed, but when we look on the season in some days, we can call it a success.”

Diego Simonet (ARG) – centre back, Montpellier Handball

On their performance:

“Already in the first half, we missed many chances and we did not have the solutions. We conceded many easy goals. In the dressing room we told ourselves to come back, but Kevin Møller was extraordinary today. 19 saves says it all, he was the reason for Flensburg’s win today.”

On the season:

“We showed great handball over the whole weekend, we did everything to win today, so I am very proud of my team. In total, we played an amazing season, won the cup, as the first trophy since six years. We were finalists in Hamburg, we played for two trophies and won one.”

Aleš Pajovič (SLO) – head coach, SG Flensburg-Handewitt

On winning, after taking over the club earlier this year:

“It means a lot to me to come here, being here three months. For me I’m very happy to be in Flensburg, it’s a top club and they have big ambitions always to win everything. I got this opportunity this weekend to win the European League and I have to thank my guys, because they were playing really amazing.

“Defence was good, attack was good, and of course our goalkeeper (Kevin Møller) was these two days amazing. Everybody’s asking me ‘you did good tactically and everything’, but when the goalkeeper is so good then it’s easy for me.

“I’m very happy for my team and for me and I’m happy that we have amazing fans behind us. It’s a perfect start, I would say.”

Johannes Golla (GER) – line player, SG Flensburg-Handewitt

On the match:

“We are very happy with how we played this weekend – it was heart and a tough fight yesterday against Melsungen. Today we stood up and played to the same level as yesterday, played amazing defence all the way. I think we helped Kevin (Møller) a little and then he just saved everything, every free shot.

“The good thing was that even after half-time we didn’t feel safe, that we’d won anything. We wanted to compete on the highest level until the end and this is what we did. It turned out a game like this and we are very happy to play like this.

“We are thankful for getting another title, we are thankful for our fans to come to Hamburg, so many of them, and now we are looking forward to go back, take our trophy to Flensburg and celebrate with our fans.”

Lukas Jørgensen (DEN) – line player, SG Flensburg-Handewitt

On the win:

“To have this gold medal around my neck is simply unbelievable. Kevin (Møller) played on a different planet, and we were so strong today. It is such an amazing feeling now. We played well, but when your goalkeeper saves almost 20 shots, you have to win, you cannot lose.

“He was the key, but we performed well as a team. We did not have pressure on us before the final, any match was like a final. But we stood the heat. It was our last chance to win a trophy, we managed it and therefore we are extremely proud.”

Emil Jakobsen (DEN) – left wing, SG Flensburg-Handewitt

On the victory:

“If you have a goalkeeper like Kevin (Møller), you cannot lose a final. When he plays on this level, he belongs to the top three of the world. I joked on Friday that Kevin will become the MVP, he made it, and he fully deserves it.

“It is crazy to have another gold medal, our fans and the whole club deserve this trophy. Our fans did an outstanding job for the whole season. It is simply great to gift them with this trophy.”

On the match:

“We had a really tough semi against strong Melsungen, but today it was really hard for Montpellier to stop us. They had so many chances, and I counted even 23 saves of Kevin, so it is hard for them.

“I am curious on the party tonight, but on Thursday we have the next match.”

Kevin Møller (DEN) – MVP and goalkeeper, SG Flensburg-Handewitt

On the win:

“Celebrating the trophy in front of fans made me feel proud, incredibly proud. If they told little Kevin 20 years ago what would happen today, he would never believed it. Little Kevin would have been much more emotional than I am now. When I was a kid and went to the training, I dreamt of moments like this. To be celebrated by so many fans after winning a trophy, you could never dream of.

“I have experienced many things, but not two such extraordinary games within two days. But without those six players in front of me, I would never saved so many shots and never would have become MVP. All of them are part of this award, a big thanks to all of them, including our coaches and medical staff.

“I think I drink 10 beers tonight. It was a relief to win the trophy after we had not been that successful in the German competition.”

3/4 PLACEMENT MATCH: THW KIEL vs MT MELSUNGEN 37:31

Filip Jicha (CZE) – head coach, THW Kiel

On the match:

“Yesterday it was a very tough defeat and it was not easy to perform today, but I have to congratulate my guys for the effort they put definitely in this match, this bronze match, it was not easy. It’s a lot of emotions after the tough defeat.

“It was a good match from our side with a lot of emotion. We put it for our fans, we put emotion at heart for (our) families and obviously for Patrick (Wiencek), it was his last international match. This makes me proud of my guys. They performed as a team and it’s not that easy.

“It was a tough match after yesterday.”

Emil Madsen (DEN) – right back, THW Kiel

On the match:

“Of course it was tough to play the bronze game today but we gave it all, not just for ourselves but also for the fans, and for Patrick (Wiencek).

“We really gave everything we had. Of course we were a little bit sad about yesterday, but we also have to continue and I’m really proud of the team today. A lot of players were a little bit tired from yesterday, from the match before, but we held our heads high and we did it for our fans.”

Patrick Wiencek (GER) – line player, THW Kiel

On his last international match:

“It was my dream to win a European trophy in my last match, but finally we won the bronze medals. This is what stays. Now I am tired, happy about the win – and now I am really looking forward to drinking a cool beer in the dressing room.”

On winning the bronze medal:

“Yesterday was a day to forget for Melsungen and for us. The evening after this defeat was the lowest point, but we knew we are playing in a fully-packed arena, the fans are there, and you have to perform.

“Both teams were highly motivated to win the match. I am sure the fans liked the match. Personally for me and the team, it was a nice game. The most important thing was that we showed character after this tough defeat yesterday. We set a sign that we really wanted to win this bronze medal.”

Elias Ellefsen á Skipagøtu (FAR) – left back, THW Kiel

On his emotions after the Maschinensucher EHF Finals:

“We have mixed emotions. We wanted to play the final, but when we could not do that, we wanted to show a better job today, so we are happy.

“It was a tough weekend. Yesterday’s loss was hard, but now we are happy that we showed today that we still can play good handball. Our counterattacks were crucial today and that we kept being calmer today in the crunch time. We had more and better solutions in crunch time.”

On his most spectacular goal right before the end:

“The referees had announced passive play, and I had two defenders in front of me, so you have try something special.”

Roberto Parrondo (ESP) – head coach, MT Melsungen

On the match:

“Yesterday it was a tough moment for us.

“We took the match today for giving minutes to everyone, to try that everyone can enjoy this amazing event. It was not important, the result for us today, it was more important that everyone could enjoy a little bit these European finals.”

On the season:

“It was the end of this European League, we’re proud of the season that we did, we’re proud of being here sharing this final four with three other teams who are Champions League winners. Just keep going, and let’s see if next season we can reach more final fours, this is our wish. We know it’s hard but we want to try again.”

Florian Drosten (GER) – left wing, MT Melsungen

On the result and the Bundesliga games to come:

“The weekend was not how we thought it would be but still the season is not over. Next week is the most important game which is waiting for us.

“We enjoyed this weekend, we tried everything, now it is time to get focused again and do everything to make a really good game on Thursday.”

Eric Balenciaga (ESP) – centre back, MT Melsungen

On the match:

“The crucial point of the match was when Kiel steal some balls in the second half and run some counterattacks. When they took a clear lead, we tried our best to come back, but we could not turn it around. Kiel deserved to win today.

“Now we have to be ready for the crucial Bundesliga matches. We hope to recover and try to win the trophy which we did not win here.”

Ian Barrufet (ESP) – left back, MT Melsungen

On becoming top scorer of the EHF European League Men 2024/25:

“This trophy means a lot for me. Of course I would not score without the help from my teammates – and they really helped me a lot in the whole season. My father is really proud of me.”

On finishing fourth at the Maschinensucher EHF Finals:

“We missed our goal this weekend, but still, we can reach our goal to become German champions. We tried everything yesterday and today. We know that we can beat everyone, and we were close in the semi-final, today Kiel was better.”