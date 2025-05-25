Flensburg defend title thanks to outstanding MVP Kevin Møller
Last year, they took their first ever EHF European League Men trophy by beating Füchse Berlin 36:31, now the final result in the final was even clearer for SG Flensburg-Handewitt.
Their 32:25 victory against Montpellier Handball was a statement after their lucky semi-final win against MT Melsungen in overtime. It was the biggest final victory in the history of the EHF Finals, and the second biggest since the introduction of final tournaments in the second-tier competitions in 2013.
If they told little Kevin 20 years ago what would happen today, he would never believed it. Little Kevin would have been much more emotional than I am now. When I was a kid and went to the training, I dreamt of moments like this. To be celebrated by so many fans after winning a trophy, you could never dream of. I have experienced many things, but not two such extraordinary games within two days. But without those six players in front of me, I would never saved so many shots and never would have become MVP.
What was missing tonight? A little bit of everything. We had difficulty finding the energy that we had in the semi-final in defence. We were straightaway on the back foot when it came to shooting. We attacked fairly well when we found good situations, but we failed too often when faced with their goalkeeper. I think that the crazy week we’ve had between the French cup against Paris and the semi-final against Kiel, meant we didn’t have much left for this last match.