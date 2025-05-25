A great finish to an unbeaten European League season

It was a season of ups and downs for SG Flensburg-Handewitt, but finally, they are on the winners’ podium again. In domestic competitions, they have conceded many unexpected defeats and missed all potential titles, which caused the sacking of coach Nicolej Krickau in December.

But on international ground, they were stable, except for two lucky draws against Toulouse. If a team remains unbeaten for the whole season, they definitely deserve the trophy — the clear final victory against Montpellier was Flensburg’s 12th win in 14 matches. In the first leg of the quarter-finals against GOG they were shaken, as in the semi-final against Melsungen, which they luckily won after overtime on Saturday. But even missing their top player Simon Pytlick did not stop them from becoming the first team to defend the trophy at the EHF Finals.

Winning their seventh trophy in EHF competitions, the German side proved they belong to the top of the tops in European club handball. With exceptional Danish world champions such as goalkeeper Kevin Møller, top scorer Emil Jakobsen or line player Lukas Jørgensen, their squad looks like an EHF Champions League side – but in the next season, they will again start in the European League.

On the other hand, Montpellier were deserved finalists after their thrilling win against THW Kiel, which ended their curse of defeats on German ground. But they left too much power in the semi-final, and were missing important players such as Lukas Pellas, Yanis Lenne and Kylian Villeminot. So still, no French side is in the winners’ list of the EHF second-tier competition.