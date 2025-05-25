Flensburg defend title thanks to outstanding MVP Kevin Møller

25 May 2025, 19:45

Last year, they took their first ever EHF European League Men trophy by beating Füchse Berlin 36:31, now the final result in the final was even clearer for SG Flensburg-Handewitt.

Their 32:25 victory against Montpellier Handball was a statement after their lucky semi-final win against MT Melsungen in overtime. It was the biggest final victory in the history of the EHF Finals, and the second biggest since the introduction of final tournaments in the second-tier competitions in 2013.

As on Saturday, the hero was the same in the fully packed Barclays Arena in Hamburg: goalkeeper Kevin Møller. After 18 saves against Melsungen, the Danish world champion increased his number in the final to 19, and was named MVP of the Maschinensucher EHF Finals 2025.

His teammate Emil Jakobsen defended another title: top scorer of the EHF Finals. Once again, the Danish wing scored 18 times, including nine in the final, only topped by his teammate Lukas Jørgensen, who netted 10 times.

FINAL

Montpellier Handball (FRA) vs SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) 25:32 (13:19)

  • nine saves by Kevin Møller and eight goals from line player Lukas Jørgensen paved Flensburg’s way to the clearest half-time result at the Maschinensucher EHF Finals 2025
  • Montpellier could only keep up in the first 10 minutes, then they could not get through the Flensburg defence or failed against Møller
  • right after the break, the French record champions and newly crowned cup winners were shocked in a double way: by two easy Flensburg goals for a 21:13 lead and an injury to centre back Diego Simonet
  • while Flensburg continued in the fast lane, Montpellier could not make any further impact, and six minutes before the end the result was double-figured for the first time at 31:21
  • since 2013, the biggest win in a final of the second-tier EHF men’s competition was Göppingen’s 30:22 against Berlin in 2017, now this record was almost broken by Flensburg

A great finish to an unbeaten European League season

It was a season of ups and downs for SG Flensburg-Handewitt, but finally, they are on the winners’ podium again. In domestic competitions, they have conceded many unexpected defeats and missed all potential titles, which caused the sacking of coach Nicolej Krickau in December.

But on international ground, they were stable, except for two lucky draws against Toulouse. If a team remains unbeaten for the whole season, they definitely deserve the trophy — the clear final victory against Montpellier was Flensburg’s 12th win in 14 matches. In the first leg of the quarter-finals against GOG they were shaken, as in the semi-final against Melsungen, which they luckily won after overtime on Saturday. But even missing their top player Simon Pytlick did not stop them from becoming the first team to defend the trophy at the EHF Finals.

Winning their seventh trophy in EHF competitions, the German side proved they belong to the top of the tops in European club handball. With exceptional Danish world champions such as goalkeeper Kevin Møller, top scorer Emil Jakobsen or line player Lukas Jørgensen, their squad looks like an EHF Champions League side – but in the next season, they will again start in the European League.

On the other hand, Montpellier were deserved finalists after their thrilling win against THW Kiel, which ended their curse of defeats on German ground. But they left too much power in the semi-final, and were missing important players such as Lukas Pellas, Yanis Lenne and Kylian Villeminot. So still, no French side is in the winners’ list of the EHF second-tier competition.

If they told little Kevin 20 years ago what would happen today, he would never believed it. Little Kevin would have been much more emotional than I am now. When I was a kid and went to the training, I dreamt of moments like this. To be celebrated by so many fans after winning a trophy, you could never dream of. I have experienced many things, but not two such extraordinary games within two days. But without those six players in front of me, I would never saved so many shots and never would have become MVP.
Kevin Møller
Goalkeeper, SG Flensburg-Handewitt
What was missing tonight? A little bit of everything. We had difficulty finding the energy that we had in the semi-final in defence. We were straightaway on the back foot when it came to shooting. We attacked fairly well when we found good situations, but we failed too often when faced with their goalkeeper. I think that the crazy week we’ve had between the French cup against Paris and the semi-final against Kiel, meant we didn’t have much left for this last match.
Érick Mathé
Head coach, Montpellier Handball
Photos © Kolektiff Images

