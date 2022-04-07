Flensburg lose MOTW but make it to the quarter-finals

After winning by four last week at home, Flensburg managed to retain their advantage in Hungary tonight in Match of the Week, despite losing by one.

This is the fifth time in a row that the German side have qualified for the quarter-finals, where they will again meet Barça, against whom they have lost twice in the group phase.

Despite trailing for the whole second half, Flensburg kept their composure, never letting their opponents take more than a three-goal advantage.

PLAY-OFFS, SECOND LEG

Pick Szeged (HUN) vs SG Flensburg-Handewitt (GER) 36:35 (17:18)

(Aggregate score: 57:61)

the visitors came out roaring from throw-off, immediately taking a three-goal advantage thanks to Hampus Wanne and Johannes Golla, who both scored twice in the first five minutes

Roland Mikler’s arrival on court changed everything for Szeged, as his saves allowed the hosts to come back within one at the break

Szeged took the lead on the scoreboard almost immediately after returning from the changing room, and never let it go, with their biggest lead standing at three goals

but that proved to not be enough to turn the situation around after the Hungarian side lost by four in the first leg

Wanne scored nine times for Flensburg, finishing best scorer of the game, while his teammate Jim Gottfridsson was elected Player of the Match

Bence Banhidi’s absence was too much for Szeged to overcome

You do not have to be a specialist to notice that Bence Banhidi is a special player for Szeged. And while his teammates Matej Gaber and Miklos Rosta did a fine job offensively tonight, it was on the defensive side that the Hungarian line player was missed by Szeged. Wide spaces in the centre of the defence were used by Flensburg players to score easy goals, helping the visitors retain their initial advantage.