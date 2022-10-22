FTC beat Most with record-setting performance

The Hungarian powerhouse settled on their rhythm in the premier European competition, creating their first three-game unbeaten streak this season, with a strong outing against DHK Banik Most, 46:27, which set new records for Gabor Elek’s team.

GROUP A

DHK Banik Most (CZE) vs FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria (HUN) 27:46 (11:26)

the Hungarian side beat their record for the largest number of goals scored in a single match in the top European competition, 42, set in 1997, against Greek side Anagennisi Artas

FTC had their best ever performance in the first half in the history of the matches played in the EHF Champions League Women, scoring 26 goals and creating a 15-goal gap in front of Most

the Hungarian side came only one goal short of tying the all-time record for the largest number of goals scored in a match in the EHF Champions League Women, held by Vardar, who scored 47 times against Krim in March 2015

FTC’s right back, Katrin Klujber, is the new top goal scorer of the competition, her 11 goals against Most improving her overall tally to 49 goals in six matches

for the fifth time in six matches, DHK Banik Most conceded over 40 goals, with their average number of goals conceded per match now 41.1

FTC continue resurgence as Czech side concedes sixth loss in a row

After conceding their biggest loss in history in the EHF Champions League Women one month ago, 20:40 against SG BBM Bietigheim, FTC-Rail Cargo Hungaria look back to their best, setting a new three-game unbeaten streak, with a thorough show of dominance against DHK Banik Most.

The Hungarian side scored more goals in the first half than in three of their previous five matches, as they were unstoppable, posting an 81% shot efficiency, that translated to the best attacking performance in their history.

On the other side, Most lost their sixth consecutive game in this edition and their challenge to progress to the play-offs looks harder round by round, with their best result being a five-goal loss against Brest, the other five being losses by ten goals or more.